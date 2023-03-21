Arrested in
DeKalb County
Abby Utz, 25, of the 3300 block of S.R. 1, Butler, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. March 8 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Donzell Moore, 29, of the 5300 block of Little Creek Court, Indianapolis, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. March 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging auto theft, a Level 5 felony.
Lateria Hides, 29, of the 400 block of High Street, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:43 p.m. March 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, intimidation and battery, all Level 6 felonies; and domestic battery and resisting law enforcement, both Class A misdemeanors.
Joshua King, 43, of the 200 block of South Ijams Street, Garrett, was arrested at 3:48 a.m. March 16 by Garrett Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Arrested in Noble County
Rober L. Boese, 64, of the 800 block of C.R. 9A, Corunna, was arrested at 6:46 p.m. Monday by Kendallville police on charges of theft-vehicle, a Level 6 felony; habitual traffic law violator, a Level 6 felony; possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. Boese was held on $2,500 bond.
Jason A. Weber, 48, of the 2400 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was booked at 3:02 p.m. Monday to serve a sentence relating to a court order on a Level 6 felony charging. No further charging information provided.
Tara L. Neuman, 32, of the100 block of North Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on a warrant charging a Level 6 felony. No further charging information provided. Neuman was held without bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.