Haupert named to
Trine president’s list
ANGOLA — Krustin Haupert of Garrett has been named to the Trine University President’s List for the 2020 spring term.
Haupert is majoring in Elementary Education/Special Ed Dual Licensure.
To earn president’s list honors, students at Trine University’s main campus and Fort Wayne Center for Health Sciences must complete a minimum of 15 hours and have a grade-point average between 3.75-4.0.
Lee graduates
from Ohio University
ATHENS, Ohio — Hayden Lee of Garrett graduated recently with Associate in Arts from Ohio University.
More than 5,000 students graduated with bachelor’s, master’s or doctorate degrees from Ohio University for spring semester 2020.
