These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Aug. 6-13. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- James A. Alba, Fort Wayne, speeding, $172 (DC).
- Laura M. Ault, Muncie, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Mitchell R. Bailey, Indianapolis, speeding, $173 (AUB).
- Stephen W. Barnhouse, Fort Wayne, speeding, $175 (ISP).
- John C. Binhack, Speedway, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Andrew L. Brandon, Auburn, unsafe start, $196 (GPD).
- Dominique M. Burden, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Gavin D. Bush, Huntertown, failure to stop at stop sign, $175 (DC).
- River Chaffins, Garrett, disregarding stop sign, $196 (DC).
- Colton M. Close, Waterloo, operating motorcycle without endorsement, $150 (AUB).
- Rebecca A. Combs, Waterloo, no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (DC).
- Keagan A. Connelly, Fremont, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Robert A. Crowl Jr., Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Allen C. Curtis, Elkhart, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Cris A. Davis, Auburn, failure to exercise due dare or proper caution, $190 (AUB); failure to parallel park when required, $175 (AUB).
- Michael J. Elliott, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Gene E. Fisher, Fort Wayne, no valid operator’s license when required, $150 (DC).
- Diana D. Furlow, Avilla, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Martin Hagerman, Shipshewana, driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
- Tyler L. Herring, Marion, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Weston A. Hillabrand, Auburn, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Kyle R. Hogan, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
- Brandon A. Huff, Kendallville, window tint violation, $165 (DC).
- Vincent O. Jacquay, Butler, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Andrew D. Kenmir, Fishers, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Caleb W. Kessler, Auburn, expired registration, $175 (AUB).
- Mark D. Kohlhorst, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jordan R. Krieger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Alicia S. Kuhn, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Lance L. Lagemann, LaGrange, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Richard P. Limestahl, Fremont, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Alexander B. Luderman, Harlan, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Melissa C. Luepke, Indianapolis, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- LaShonda M. Lapsley-Martin, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $260 (ISP).
- Michael S. Maurer, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Melanie R. McClain, Spencerville, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Erica K. McPheeters, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Sharon R. Mettert, Auburn, passing improperly on the right, $171 (GPD).
- Susan L. Michael, Kendallville, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Amy R. Morgan, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Trevor A. Morrow, Waterloo, speeding, $196 (ISP); passing in no passing zone, $196 (ISP).
- Thomas A. Pabst, Shelbyville, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Luis A. Pantoja, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Cassidy R. Patrick, Markle, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Ronald Penick II, Bluffton, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Joseph A. Pineno, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Gavin J. Pokorny, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Dewey W. Purcell, Hobart, driving left of center, $190 (BPD).
- Lynn A. Reinhart, Butler, speeding, $175 (AUB).
- Karen E. Nesius-Roeger, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Nathaniel R. Ruth, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (DC).
- Alissa A. Schott, Garrett, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Amanda M. Shafer, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Jacob G. Shirk, Avilla, speeding, $150 (GPD).
- Blake J. Slunaker, McCordsville, speeding, $179.46 (AUB).
- Asante D. Smith, Fort Wayne, no insurance, $260 (GPD).
- Joseph B. Smith, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Joel E. Staller, Garrett, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Jennifer C. Timmis, Auburn, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
- Brock M. Tingley, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Saminka M. Tubbs, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Mason D. Velarde, Fort Wayne, driving while suspended, $235 (AUB).
- Joshua D. Webb, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Monica White, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Alexis M. Williams, Rome City, disregarding stop sign, $171 (WPD).
- Robert G. Young II, Bryan, Ohio, disregarding traffic control device, $171 (BPD).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
