Ladies League

Players Points

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 183

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 173

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 171

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 171

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 167

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 165

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 164

Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 164

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 163

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 160

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 155

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 148

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 147

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 147

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 145

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 143

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 141

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 134

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 127

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 123

Low scores — Jayne Scheumann/Mary Wagner 37, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 39, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 40.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 56

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 55

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 53

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 53

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 49

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 49

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 47

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 46

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 44

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 44

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 44

Don Myers, Don Sproch 43

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 41

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 41

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 40

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 38

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 38

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 37

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 37

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 36

Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 35

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 35

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 34

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 33

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 29

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 28

Austin Manth, Adam King 27

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 25

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 22

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 10

Low scores — Joe Stetler/Tim Talley 33, Joe Keb/Jay Baird 33, John Shipe Jr./Larry Likens 33, Mike Morr/Jason Vian 35, Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 35.

Tuesday Night League

Players Points

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 409

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 389

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 374

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 371

Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 367

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 363

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South

House 360

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 357

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 354

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 351

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 347

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 343

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 340

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 334

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom

Bottling/Packing 332

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 323

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 320

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 317

Low scores — Jake LaTurner 36, Mike Morr 38, Dale Pfeiffer 38, Phil DeJon 38, John Blotkamp 38.

Wednesday Night League

Players Points

Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded

Plastics 352

Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary

Clinic #1 349

Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 349

Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 346

Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 345

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn

Customs 341

Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 323

Ken Symonds, Don Myers 321

Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 321

Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 319

Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 313

Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 312

Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 312

Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 309

Don Sproch, Josh Page 304

John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 303

Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 303

Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 299

Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 298

Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 294

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 290

Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 284

Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 282

Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 281

Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 280

Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 265

Low scores — Dave Demske 37, Mike Kleeman 37, Paul

Surfus 37, Bill Davidson 38, Jeff Webb, Jarrod Colburn 38.

American Legion League

Players Points

Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 419

Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 401

Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 414

Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 387

Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 393

Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 386

Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 387

Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 362

Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 377

Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 363

Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 367

Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 365

Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 362

Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 359

Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 350

Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 348

Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 353

Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 346

Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 335

Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 317

Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 322

Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 313

Scott Wilson, Art Evans 319

Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 295

Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 309

Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 270

Low scores — Pat Kleeman 38, Mike Kleeman 39, Mike Fee 39, Dale Pfeiffer 39.

Thursday Morning League

Players Points

Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 164

Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 153

Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 142

Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 139

Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 137

John Weikart, Steve Weikart 136

Vic Clark, Pat Opper 136

Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 135

Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 134

Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 129

Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 129

Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 128

Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 126

Don Myers, Howard Paschal 126

Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 124

Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 123

Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 120

Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 119

Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 118

Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 118

Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 117

Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 116

Steve Brown, Dave Collins 109

Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 108

Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 106

Les Franken, Bob Jones 105

Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 105

Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 103

Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86

Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 85

Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58

Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53

