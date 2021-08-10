Ladies League
Players Points
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 183
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 173
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 171
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 171
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 167
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 165
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 164
Jayne Scheumann, Mary Wagner 164
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 163
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 160
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 155
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 148
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 147
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 147
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 145
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 143
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 141
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 134
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 127
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 123
Low scores — Jayne Scheumann/Mary Wagner 37, Cheryl Hoot/Tina Walters 39, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 40.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 56
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 55
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 53
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 53
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 49
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 49
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 47
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 46
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 44
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 44
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 44
Don Myers, Don Sproch 43
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 41
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 41
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 40
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 38
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 38
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 37
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 37
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 36
Marc Munson, Kevin Gray 35
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 35
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 34
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 33
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 29
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 28
Austin Manth, Adam King 27
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 25
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 22
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 10
Low scores — Joe Stetler/Tim Talley 33, Joe Keb/Jay Baird 33, John Shipe Jr./Larry Likens 33, Mike Morr/Jason Vian 35, Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 35.
Tuesday Night League
Players Points
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 409
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 389
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 374
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 371
Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 367
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 363
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South
House 360
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 357
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 354
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 351
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 347
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 343
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 340
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 334
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom
Bottling/Packing 332
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 323
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 320
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shiloh 317
Low scores — Jake LaTurner 36, Mike Morr 38, Dale Pfeiffer 38, Phil DeJon 38, John Blotkamp 38.
Wednesday Night League
Players Points
Bruce Schlosser, Howard Paschal DeKalb Molded
Plastics 352
Kyle Branscum, Luke Cooper Garrett Veterinary
Clinic #1 349
Bill Davidson, Gene Sonnenberg 349
Butch Beber, Don Leins Yoder Ford 346
Dave Demske, Marc Munson REMAX/Amy Demske 345
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn Violet Group/Colburn
Customs 341
Kip Amstutz, Greg Smith 323
Ken Symonds, Don Myers 321
Chris Vogel, Jim Vogel 321
Max Teders, Merlin Bartels Reynolds Wealth 319
Tony Diederich, Bobby Diederich Miss Vicki’s 313
Sherm Lewis, Ron Blotkamp Northside Body Shop 312
Derrick Aldrich, Mark Smith Aldrich Properties 312
Tom Blotkamp, Randy Surfus Northside Body Shop #2 309
Don Sproch, Josh Page 304
John Blotkamp, Bob Novy Garrett State Bank #2 303
Tom Kleeman, Mike Kleeman Garrett Country Club 303
Sam Kauffman, Tony Surfus Garrett State Bank 299
Bob Blotkamp, Todd Sattison Diederich Storage 298
Matt DeWitt, Barry Ault Empire Marketing 294
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert Joyce Hefty/State Farm 290
Greg Heal, Kraig Kelham Hefty Insurance 284
Brad Johnson, Grant Surfus Thomas Funeral Home 282
Jeff Webb, Ron Foreman 281
Dan Weimer, Dean Weimer Garrett Veterinary Clinic #2 280
Dale Pfeiffer, Dave Pineiro Carper-Koeppe Insurance 265
Low scores — Dave Demske 37, Mike Kleeman 37, Paul
Surfus 37, Bill Davidson 38, Jeff Webb, Jarrod Colburn 38.
American Legion League
Players Points
Mike Anderson II, Tim Smith 419
Adam Shipe, Greg Shipe 401
Pat Kleeman, Mike Kleeman 414
Stephen Hyde, Ed Utermark 387
Bruce Schlosser, Greg Schlosser 393
Steve Shipe, Jeff Shipe 386
Ron Reynolds, Bob Carper 387
Jeff Kessler, Eugene Kessler 362
Kevin Webb, Mark Lundquist 377
Bob Novy, Mike Esselburn 363
Mike Harper, Terry Ludos 367
Mike Fee, Eric Bickel 365
Jim Shipe, John Shipe Jr. 362
Kordell Kessler, Mark Hensinger 359
Drew Wallace, Steve Marbach 350
Dave VanDerbosch, John Dudash 348
Dave Shafer, Kim Shumway 353
Max Deetz, Tom Emerick 346
Gene Sonnenberg, Paul Gaul 335
Huleo Branscum, Rich Sholl 317
Dick Daniel, Tim Costin 322
Mark Richardson, Tom Armstrong 313
Scott Wilson, Art Evans 319
Dave Lochner, Don Winsley 295
Dale Pfeiffer, Mark Demske 309
Mark Walker, Kevin Sibery 270
Low scores — Pat Kleeman 38, Mike Kleeman 39, Mike Fee 39, Dale Pfeiffer 39.
Thursday Morning League
Players Points
Wayne Bartels, Dave Wiant 164
Stan Bozarth, Colel Harden 153
Ray Oliver, Larry Otis 142
Ken Symonds, Terry Bosserman 139
Brian Sickafoose, Tim Wright 137
John Weikart, Steve Weikart 136
Vic Clark, Pat Opper 136
Rod Knox, Tim Holcomb 135
Paul Surfus, Mark Steigmeyer 134
Tom Emerick, Terry Uehlein 129
Bob McClain, Bill Davidson 129
Fritz Cooper, Dave Snyder 128
Tom Blotkamp, Merlin Bartels 126
Don Myers, Howard Paschal 126
Mark Richardson, Terry Linnemeier 124
Jerry Chisholm, Dick Burtch 123
Kim Shumway, Paul Gaul 120
Scott Pepple, Jeff Emenhiser 119
Don Balogh, Dave Balogh 118
Kelly Shively, Bobby Diederich 118
Mayor Todd Fiandt, Grover O’Dell 117
Max Teders, Gene Sonnenberg 116
Steve Brown, Dave Collins 109
Dale Pfeiffer, Don Leins 108
Sherm Lewis, Randy Surfus 106
Les Franken, Bob Jones 105
Tony Surfus, Ron Blotkamp 105
Bob Blotkamp, John Blotkamp 103
Al Pinkerton, Ben Ellert 86
Steve Neuman, Mike Dietlein 85
Dick Baughman, Dave Baughman 58
Tom Kleeman, Herb Kleeman 53
