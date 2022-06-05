KENDALLVILLE — Getting out of the East Noble Boys Golf Sectional takes your best and then some.
For the second year in a row, the host Knights’ best was good enough.
East Noble shot 326 at Noble Hawk Friday, grabbing the third and final team qualifying berth for the regional.
“We shot pretty close to what we thought we would shoot,” Knights coach Jason Buchs said. “We trended this way all year like we did last year.
“Early in the year the weather was so horrible it was hard to gauge what we had. We can also be a little better than this. I’m super proud of them.”
As expected, Leo and Carroll had their shootout for the title, with the Lions prevailing 297-300. Both advance to the Plymouth Regional Thursday at Swan Lake.
Those two teams combined for the top five scores in the tournament, with Cameron GeRue of Carroll shooting an even-par 71 to take medalist honors. Leo’s Justin Hicks and Wes Opliger joined Carroll’s Hunter Melton in a three-way tie for second one stroke back, with the Lions’ Isaac Rorick shooting a 74 for fifth.
Along with the top three teams, the top three individuals not on those teams also qualified for regional. Two were repeats from last year: Fremont’s Lukas Berlew shot a 79 and Northrop’s Tyrus Whitman had an 83.
Between them was a newcomer, Garrett freshman Carter Demske, whose 82 was also enough to extend his season another week.
An amazing recovery on the first hole of the day sent Berlew on his way back to regional.
Demske had a 76 average for 18-hole matches and hadn’t been above 79, but advancement is the name of the game in June.
“It’s a little higher than he’s capable of, but a freshman experiencing the sectional, you see it in all sports,” Garrett coach Dave Demske said. “In the sectional, the environment changes. Things get a little different and he found a way to survive.
“He’ll be able to tee it up again and see what regional is like. We’ll see what we can do there. Maybe he’ll be a little more comfortable. The expectations to make it out of sectional are one thing. Now, it’s survive and advance.”
DeKalb was fourth in team scoring with 340. Bo Potter led the Barons with an 84 out of the No. 5 slot, while Grant McAfee and Grant Stuckey shot 85s.
Fremont was fifth at 345. Then came Garrett and Northrop both at 351, but the Railroaders were sixth via the fifth-score tiebreaker.
For Garrett, Logan Borns shot 87 and Thomas Loeffler shot 89. Isaac Wright shot 93 and Jacob Borns shot 101.
Angola, led by Mason Gruner’s 89 and Walker Blaschak’s 90, was eighth with 371, four strokes ahead of Eastside, which got an 86 from Ethan Kerr and an 89 from Austin Arnold.
Owen Norris shot a 102 to lead Central Noble, which scored 431. Joey Eminger was low for Churubusco with a 108. The Eagles had 453 as a team. Hamilton had only three finishers.
East Noble Sectional
Team Scores (top 3 advance to regional): 1. Leo 297, 2. Carroll 300, 3. East Noble 326, 4. DeKalb 340, 5. Fremont 345, 6. Garrett 351, 7. Northrop 351, 8. Angola 371, 9. Eastside 375, 10. Central Noble 431, 11. Churubusco 453.
Top Individuals (i-advanced to regional as individual): 1. Cameron GeRue (Car) 71, 2. tie, Justin Hicks (Leo), Wes Opliger (Leo) and Hunter Melton (Car) 72, 5. Isaac Rorick (Leo) 74, 6. Caden Anderson (EN) 75, 7. Ryan Norden (EN) 77, 8. Donald Dimberio (Car) 78, T-9. i-Lukas Berlew (Fre), Patrick Judd (Leo) and Joe Sellers (Car) 79, 12. i-Carter Demske (GR) 82, 13. i-Tyrus Whitman (Nrp) 83, T-14. Bo Potter (DK) and Sam Campbell (Car) 84.
