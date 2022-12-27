VFW Post 1892
GARRETT — VFW Post 1892, 118 N. Cowen St., has announced this meeting:
There will be a VFW meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Garrett American
Legion Post 178
GARRETT — Garrett American Legion Post 178, 515 W. Fifth Ave., has announced these upcoming events:
Kessler Kountry will be at the legion Friday. No food that evening.
The legion’s New Year’s Eve party will take place Saturday. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. Russ Chandler will provide musical entertainment from 8:30 p.m. until 12:30 a.m.
Admission is $5 for pre-sale or at the door. Price includes a sausage and kraut, meat and cheese platter, meat balls, chips and dip.
The post will open at noon New Year’s Day.
A fourth district meeting will take place at Post 241 Thursday, Jan. 5.
The auxiliary will serve a baked steak dinner Friday, Jan. 6. Little Rock Express will provide musical entertainment.
Garrett Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 1357
GARRETT — The Fraternal Order of Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., has announced this meeting:
The Eagles auxiliary will meet at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
