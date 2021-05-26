GARRETT — Six applications were approved for sidewalk replacement through the city’s 50/50 sidewalk replacement program at Tuesday’s meeting of the Board of Works.
To date, 11 applications have been received, with the first six moving forward in order of check arrival from residents. The remainder will be processed as soon as tree removal and curbing costs are factored. The city has set aside $25,000 for the project this year.
The board approved an agreement with Wessler Engineering of Indianapolis to provide a risk-and-resilience agreement mandated through America’s Water Infrastructure Act of 2018 for drinking water supply systems that serve a population of 3,300 or more. The waterworks system then must submit certification to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency by June 30. The cost of the service by Wessler is $7,000.
Streets and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger said the city pool has passed two consecutive tests and will be ready to open by Saturday. The new pool slide has been installed and operational, he added. Crews have been sweeping streets, mowing, fertilizing and treating for weeds in the parks, completing landscaping work in front of the Eastside Park stage, and planters on the north side of the park and at the city pool have been filled.
A parking project behind Shorty’s Steakhouse began Monday with plans to complete it soon, and the alley between King and Keyser streets has been repaved.
The May 8 spring cleanup was a success, Mossberger said. He estimated ten 40-yard trash containers were filled during the 4 1/2-hour event.
The board gave the go-ahead to rework an escrow account between the city and Garrett-Keyser-Butler Schools to release the $35,000 balance to provide liquidity for its building trades program at Brennan Estates. Traditionally, escrow accounts are set up with developers to cover final costs when developments are done, including street paving. The only street in the Brennan Estates development, with nine potential homes, is estimated at 100 yards long. Plans are for one home built per year by the building trades students, with the first to be completed within the month. Since the project is through the school, the board chose to move forward with reworking the escrow agreement and work with the school’s request. City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff will present a revised agreement for approval at the June 1 meeting.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers responded to 235 calls for service between May 3-23, including 72 city ordinance calls, 45 traffic warnings, 35 traffic tickets, four property-damage accidents and two personal-injury accidents.
Officers recorded 31 arrests, of which 19 were Garrett residents. Arrests include seven warrants, six for traffic, three each for battery and miscellaneous arrests and one operating-while-intoxicated charge. Of 11 drug arrests, six were for methamphetamine, four for multiple types of drugs and one for paraphernalia. The report also showed 54 business checks were made during the period.
McPherson said he is down three officers through the end of the year, and a job interview posting for the department has resulted in two applications so far.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.