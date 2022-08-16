AUBURN — The following licenses to wed were granted in June in DeKalb County.
Larry Eugene Myers, 73, Auburn and Kathy Gene Harris, 58, Auburn.
Brady James Henderson, 22, Orland and Leah Danielle Hefty, 24, Auburn.
Drew Daniel Buffenbarger, 24, Auburn and Kaitlyn Elizabeth Brandt, 24, Auburn.
Dylan Michael Housh, 29, Auburn and Anyssa Madeline Downey, 27, Fort Wayne.
Steven Eric Meyer, 55, Garrett and Jennifer Marie Williams, 35, Garrett.
Benjamin Tyler Fry, 25, Butler and McKenna Nicole Shull, 25, St. Joe.
Austin Michael Baker, 24, Auburn and Nicole Lee Hess, 25, Auburn.
Cody Joseph Bellinger, 27, Auburn and Savanah Ann Krontz, 22, Auburn.
Lance Jeffery Call, 25, Garrett and Rachel Elizabeth DePew, 23, Garrett.
Anthony Jacob Kesler, 29, Auburn and Erica Lynn Hamman, 30, Auburn.
Dravin Leep Kimpel, 25, Auburn and Mackenzie Marie Fry, 24, Fort Wayne.
Seth Ryan Metcalf, 21, Hamilton and Jordan Louise Letendre, 26, Hamilton.
Enrique Resendez Cuenca, 46, Butler and Jessica Renee Bates, 28, Butler.
Richard Allen Crunk, 49, Waterloo and Stacey Jean Crunk, 49, Waterloo.
Steven Joseph Garber, 59, Ashley and Katherine Mary Wisniewski, 60, Ashley.
Tyler Jon Fulk, 39, Garrett and Samantha Anne Souder, 31, Albion.
Paul Derek William Horrox, 34, Surbiton, Surrey, United Kingdom and Theresa Marie Bailey, 36, Auburn.
Dustin Alan Schweyer, 27, Waterloo and Makenna Dailyn Gudakunst, 24, Waterloo.
Jacob Rosado, 25, Waterloo and Alexis Pedavoli, 24, Waterloo.
Nathaniel Garth Powell, 23, Garrett and Alexis Jade Weaver, 22, Garrett.
Jeremy Lee Ballard, 41, Auburn and Crystal Myreen Harris, 40, Auburn.
Randy Edward Burns, 59, Butler and Trudy Ann Trammel, 50, Butler.
Terrance William Ludos, 75, Garrett and Carol Jane Sprague, 72, Garrett.
Donald Eugene McIntyre, 76, Auburn and James Michael Stegman, 77, Auburn.
Andrew Robert Kimmel, 34, Angola and Allison Renee Miller Pfefferkorn, 27, Auburn.
Jesse Jay Schwartz, 22, Spencerville and Janetta Rose Brandenberger, 24, New Haven.
Joseph Michael Mills, 50, Berkley, Michigan and Jennifer Ann Bell, 55, Auburn.
Heath Lyn Pankop, 39, Corunna and Heather Nicole Cope, 31, Corunna.
Cody Lee Weimer, 24, Auburn and Morgan Jane Louise McNally, 23, Auburn.
Landen Alan Brow, 24, St. Joe and Tiffany Rae Harpenau, 26, Auburn.
Kenneth John Sale Jr., 42, Butler and Crystal June Chapman, 39, Butler.
Andrew Simon Graves, 24, Auburn and Isabelle Marie Kranz, 23, Belleville, Michigan.
Christopher Dale Cupp, 48, Auburn and Carla Jeanne Jeffery, 47, Auburn.
Todd Alan Miller, 56, Auburn and Lisa Ann Nichols, 59, Auburn.
