Castator named to
Manchester dean’s list
NORTH MANCHESTER — Kylie Castator of Garrett has been named to the dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester at Manchester University in North Manchester.
Castator was among 357 students named to the dean’s list. Castator is majoring in biology/chemistry.
Students earning a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of pass/not pass grades are included on the dean’s list.
Franklin College announces academic honors
FRANKLIN — Franklin College has announced the president’s and dean’s list for the 2021 fall semester.
Students named to the president’s list have achieved academic distinction by earning a perfect 4.0 grade-point average while completing a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester.
Students named to the dean’s list have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during a regular semester, earning a grade-point average of at least 3.5 but less than 4.0.
Jaiden Baker of St. Joe has been named to the president’s list.
Sarah Cooper of Garrett has been named to the dean’s list.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.