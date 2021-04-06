107 W. Houston St.
357-5485
Virtual Story Time
Virtual Story Time sessions will continue through March. Each week, virtual story time sessions will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesdays and at 7 p.m. Thursdays. Links will be posted on the library’s Facebook page.
Craft bags for monthly crafts in the Wednesday story time are available while supplies last.
Video games available
The Garrett Public Library has a video game collection that is now available to circulate to the public.
Games for PlayStation 4, XBox One and Nintendo Switch will be offered.
Adult virtual crafting kits
Each month, the library will post two adult craft how-to video’s on Facebook, YouTube and its website.
Supply kits are available at the upstairs circulation desk. Videos and kits are released at different times throughout the month. Like the library on Facebook to have them show up on your feed.
Supplies are limited and given out on a first-come, first-served basis.
Virtual yoga classes
Each week, Christine leads new restorative, chair and intermediate yoga videos. The videos are shared on YouTube by searching Garrett Public Library Yoga and the library’s Facebook page.
Free Little Library
With a generous donation by Church at Garrett, the Garrett Public Library has a Free Little Library.
The Free Little Library is located near the west entrance. No library card is required. Visitors may take any books they have an interest.
Gently used books may be donated as space permits.
Garrett Public Library staff will periodically refresh and restock the Free Little Library.
Please note this is not the drop box to return library materials. The library’s drop box is located further south in the parking lot and is silver.
County in yellow status
With DeKalb County in the yellow status on the Indiana State Department of Health coronavirus map, library patrons are asked to observe the following guidelines until further notice:
• Library visits are not restricted by duration or number of the people in the building.
• Masks or face coverings are required by all staff and patrons. If you do not have a mask, the library will provide one free of charge once per day.
• Patrons should remain socially distanced.
• The number of in-person programs may be limited. Attendance at any programs may also be limited to accommodate social distancing.
• Items will be quarantined at least 24 hours before being returned to the shelves.
• Patrons and staff are asked to not enter the building if they have symptoms of or have tested positive for COVID-19, or have recently been around anyone with symptoms or or have tested positive for COVID-19.
• Curbside service of library materials is available upon request.
