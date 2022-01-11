Arrested in
Noble County
Julia R. Hartman, 56, of the 10900 block of East C.R. 450S, LaOtto, was booked at 9:39 a.m. Jan. 3 to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information was provided.
Eric P. Guillemette, 34, of the 100 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was booked at 1:58 p.m. Jan. 7 to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No further charging information was provided.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Sonya Geist, 42, of the 5000 block of S.R. 8, Auburn, was arrested at 10:03 p.m. Jan. 1 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Alicia Mullins, 23, of the 800 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested Jan. 1 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Level 6 felony.
Nicholas Bemis, 36, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 6 a.m. Jan. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Matthew Blair, 37, of the 1300 block of West Quincy Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Jan. 3 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Timothy Schieber, 44, of the 6400 block of Old U.S. 27, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 11:11 a.m. Jan. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Daniel Cook, 32, of the 8300 block of Sotheby Drive, Indianapolis, was arrested at 12:40 p.m. Jan. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of auto theft, a Level 6 felony and driving while suspended with a prior, a Class A misdemeanor.
Pearl Coleman, 44, of the 100 block of Depot Street, Butler, was arrested at 3:06 p.m. Jan. 5 by Butler Police on a charge of trespassing, a Level 6 felony.
Cory Slone, 23, of the 100 block of Cerr Avenue, Rome City, was arrested at 6:11 p.m. Jan. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Gregory Barkley, 51, of the 3000 block of Marney Place, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. Jan. 5 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Kyle Conn, 37, of the 100 block of South Peters Street, Garrett, was arrested at 9 p.m. Jan. 5 by Garrett Police on a warrant.
Brandan Harris, 27, of the 200 block of South Center Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:28 p.m. Jan. 6 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Steven Bruckman, 41, of the 7700 block of North Goshen Road, Huntington, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 6 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior, a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class C misdemeanor.
Julie Albright, 44, of the 300 block of Oak Street, Angola, was arrested at 7:13 a.m. Jan. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant.
Jeffrey Sipe, 19, of the 300 block of West Oak Street, Butler, was arrested at 10:50 p.m. Jan. 7 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Ashley Snyder, 32, of the 200 block of North Jackson Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:45 a.m. Jan. 8 by Garrett Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Level 6 felony and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
