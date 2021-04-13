GARRETT — Junior Kenzie Fuelling collected three hits, including a two-run double and a two-run home run to power Class 3A No. 12 Bellmont to a 15-5 win over Garrett’s softball team at Denny Feagler Field Friday.
The game was called after five innings because of the 10-run rule.
The Squaws (2-0) made life tough for the Railroaders, pounding out 12 hits and taking advantage of five errors.
Bellmont was far from a one-girl team, however. Lauren Bleke, Rachel Bleke, Paige Busick and Emma Mills had two hits each for the visitors.
Mills and Lauren Bleke had triples. Rachel Bleke had and Kayla Heckman picked up doubles.
“They had a bunch of nice cuts. They were hitting about everything we were throwing at them,” Garrett coach Julie DePew said afterwards.
“I wasn’t disappointed with our pitchers,” she said. “They had some strong innings. We missed spots a few times.”
Garrett senior pitcher Hallie McCoy pitched into the third, but was lifted after Lauren Bleke delivered her two-out triple.
Junior Kaitlyn Bergman and junior Marissa Green also took turns in the circle.
Bellmont scored in every inning, including seven in the third inning in which 11 batters stepped to the plate.
The Squaws had two in the first, fourth and fifth innings and a single run in the second.
Garrett scored twice in the third.
With one out, Sheri Boucher walked, Bergman reached on an error, and Halle Hathaway was hit by a pitch to fill the bases.
McCoy drew a bases-loaded walk to force in one run while Chloe Trausch was hit by a pitch to bring in the second.
The Railroaders added three in the fourth.
Boucher reached on a fielder’s choice, Green was hit by a pitch and Hathaway walked to fill the bases.
With two outs, just as Garrett’s fire whistle was sounding, McCoy whistled a line drive past the Bellmont shortstop’s ear, just missing the base umpire, clearing the bases in the process.
Fuelling’s home run blast to center came with two outs in the fifth.
“Defensively, we have to cut down on our errors,” DePew said. “We’re inexperienced, so we’ve just got to learn to settle down and play and not panic.
“Coming off the (17-0) loss to East Noble (Tuesday), it was definitely a better game than what we had over there. We did make progress, so I was happier with the game tonight.”
Despite the loss, DePew liked that the players continued to be supportive of each other as substitutions were made.
