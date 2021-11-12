GARRETT — The Garrett Board of Works Wednesday upheld its decision to sign a five-year contract with Washler Inc. to provide the city’s trash service beginning in January.
Two bids were opened at the board’s Nov. 2 — from Washler and current provider Republic Services Inc. — for a list of services including curbside recycling.
Representatives from Republic Services of Fort Wayne spoke with Garrett Mayor Todd Fiandt and City Attorney Darrick Brinkerhoff on Nov. 4 to discuss the issue and to object to the decision, stating his company’s bid was the lower of the two, they were responsible, responsive and compliant with the bid request.
They argued line items 2-15 provided for prospective bidders should be the basis for the total bidding.
Following tepid response from residents to an online survey to include the curbside recycling — that service on line 15 — was removed from consideration, making the Washler bid competitive with Republic Services. Neither company was invited to attend the meeting Wednesday.
“As far as I see it, we have a few options,” Brinkerhoff said.
The first to stay the course and enter into a contract with Washler.
“My opinion is, if that is the case, Republic will sue the city. I don’t know that to be 100% certain. That was not outright said to us at the meeting, or in any email communications after the Nov. 2 meeting, however that is my strong thought they will sue us,” Brinkeroff said.
Another option is to vacate the award to Washler and award the bid to Republic Services.
Brinkerhoff recommended a third option to vacate the award to Washler, extend the current contract with Republic Services for trash pick-up and send out new, revised bids in May or June excluding the curbside recycling option and go through the bidding process again.
“We did talk to Republic about an extension. The current contract expires at the end of this year. (Republic) indicated based on logistics and budgeting from our perspective, that would be 12 months,” Brinkerhoff said.
Fiandt said Republic Services seemed unwilling to sign a contract extension for less than 12 months. He also expressed frustration with Republic’s customer service over the past.
Fiandt’s motion to put the contract out for rebid did not gain a second from board members Dave Demske and Tom Blotkamp.
Demske noted the current contract with Republic Services that was extended without changes due to pandemic-related bidding issues last spring has seen customers paying more than contracted, including the cost of dumpsters at $85.94 instead of $56.88 per the current contract, and $120.44 where the contract is for $93.85.
“I feel as a board we had a very due process, that we were very methodical about how we did this,” Demske said. “I read the bid documents. I don’t understand why (line items 2-15) are so binding. It is merely a bid. If it is, we are in breach of contract with Republic now,” based on the amount and locations of dumpsters, among other issues.
“I have been through both bid packets several times. I don’t understand how or where (items) 2-15 are so binding. It was never the board’s intent for this to be binding. The board did want a quote to know what the cost would be,” regarding a curbside recycling option.
“I am afraid if we rebid this out, you may not get more than one bid. Washler may not bid again, and I don’t know that (Washler’s) are going to sit on 2,300 to 2,500 containers in a whim, hoping that maybe we won’t sign an extension with Republic,” Demske added.
“With the problems we’ve had with Republic, I don’t have a problem going with Washler,” Blotkamp said. “To do this, plus they are a local company, I think we are more apt to get a little better service.”
With no other motion, the Nov. 2 decision will stand and a contract will be drawn up by Brinkerhoff.
