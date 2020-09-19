GARRETT — While fireworks went off overhead following Friday's Train Game with Eastside, there was little to celebrate as far as the Garrett Railroaders were concerned.
The Blazers (5-0), ranked fourth in the latest Associated Press Class 2A polls, kept Garrett’s offense from getting on track, and the special teams unit consistently gave the offense short fields to work with.
The result was a 40-0 shutout.
Garrett (1-3) was held to 132 yards of total offense, with 100 coming from running back Kolin Cope.
The Railroaders turned the ball over twice. Eastside forced a fumble deep in Garrett territory and made a short return for a touchdown.
Special teams were a big factor in this contest. Eastside senior Lane Burns, who also picked off a pass, returned four punts for 140 yards, setting up his team with short fields on several occasions.
Garrett had the ball in Eastside territory three times in the first half, reaching the 14 with time running out. On the final play of the half, Burns picked off Aaden Lytle in the end zone. One Railroader possession ended with a punt and the other was a turnover on downs.
Eastside quarterback Laban Davis rushed 11 times for 126 yards and had touchdown runs of 1, 31, 50 and 30 yards. He completed 6-of-12 passes for 93 yards.
Matt Firestine rushed 11 times for 66 yards and one score. Wade Miller made three catches for 65 yards.
For Garrett, Lytle completed 4-of-11 passes for 37 yards. Brady Cook caught three passes for 39 yards. Brayden Baker had one reception for eight yards.
Both teams return to Northeast Corner Conference divisional play this Friday. Eastside hosts Prairie Heights in an NECC Small Division game. Garrett visits West Noble in an NECC Big Division contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.