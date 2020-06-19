GARRETT — The Garrett-Keyser Township Fire Territory covered an ambitious agenda in its first meeting of the year Tuesday, including budgets, fire protection contracts and grants.
Members gave a favorable recommendation for a proposed 2021 budget of $391,571, an increase of less than $3,000 over the 2020 budget, according to Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser, plus a $25,000 for the circuit breaker pending information from the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance. The budget also provides for 3% salary raises.
The measure will go to the Garrett Common Council for approval at its July 7 session.
A transfer of $18,000 was approved for June before budget meetings in July.
The committee also approved moving forward with an additional appropriation to buy 28 new air packs for the department. The current equipment will reach its 15-year life span next year, Werkheiser said. The total cost is estimated at $260,000, including hoses, extra bottles and other accessories.
The exact amount of the appropriation will be about $247,000, with $13,000 currently in the general fund. The department is moving forward on the purchase to spend down a current cash balance that cannot exceed 120% of its operating budget. The decision for the spend-down followed discussion with city utility consultant Greg Guerrettaz of Financial Solutions Group Inc. and Clerk-Treasurer Marcie Conkle.
One quote has been received, but the exact cost will be determined when two more vendor quotes have been sought.
Werkheiser was given the go-ahead to pursue a 95/5 percent Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance grant for his department to purchase new radios to replace all current equipment.
Plans are to apply with the Corunna and Waterloo departments. Garrett’s total share would be $12,000-$13,000, which is already in the capital improvement budget. Grant applications are due in the fall. Eight years ago, departments were provided the current Motorola radios when DeKalb County Central Communications was created.
City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff advised proof should be included in the grant application that both Waterloo and Corunna are in agreement with the request.
The fire territory board approved a proposed 12-month contract to provide fire protection for the Town of Altona at the same rate of $5,500, payable in two installments. The board also suggested the contract period be moved to run June-May to be in line with budgets, requiring an 18-month contract at $8,250, payable in three installments. The contract will be presented to the Altona Town Board for approval.
The group also moved to re-establish the cumulative fund, set at a maximum of .33%. As the fund is used to buy fire trucks, Werkheiser asked that the percentage go back to the original amount, with hopes to go into effect in 2022.
The fire chief was also given permission to form a committee to make specifications for a new vehicle to replace the department’s 1972 American LaFrance fire truck.
The group also honored member John Cutshall for his work in the community. He passed away in February.
