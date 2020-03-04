GARRETT — The Garrett Common Council Tuesday approved a resolution to adopt the 2020 Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan.
The measure serves as a guide for the county’s assessment of hazards, vulnerabilities and risk. The plan also aids the county, city and towns in preventing, protecting against, responding to and recovering from disasters that may threaten the communities’ economic, social and environmental well-being, according to City Planner Milton Otero, who made the recommendation to adopt the resolution.
Otero also reported the 2020 Census this week is focusing efforts on educational partners and getting the word out to families of students in school about the importance of being counted. Next week, the first request for response to the census will be mailed to the general population, requesting individuals respond online as soon as possible. Several follow-up mailings are scheduled during March.
The City of Garrett Mural Committee will meet this week to go over details and brainstorm ideas prior to the “meet the artist” date. The festival is planned for the second week of September, Otero said.
After digesting concerns at city meetings last month, Mayor Todd Fiandt reported Food Truck Mondays in Eastside Park will continue as they have the past two years, benefiting the high school’s Japanese exchange student program. Additional flea market or other vendors will not be allowed to participate. At issue was the cost for the city to clean up after the park and provide electrical power at no charge or whether to move the event to school property.
Garrett High School teacher Nicole Snider invited city leaders to attend a debate event in the Garrett Performing Arts Center on at 9:30 a.m. March 16, where students will represent the various candidates and discuss issues.
Fire Chief Chad Werkheiser reported body shop repairs have been made to the rescue unit, but said the vehicle will remain out of service in order to complete work in-house such as lights and cleaning. The vehicle will be available if needed. Werkheiser also reported 54 calls were made in February, nearly twice as many as than the previous month.
Councilman Tom Kleeman passed along a citizen concern that the fire siren sometimes sounds for a minute and then repeats right away. The siren was changed from a three-minute cycle to a one-minute cycle a couple years ago. Werkheiser said if all of the trucks are not out by the end of the first minute, the siren goes off again in one-minute cycles until trucks leave the station.
Police Chief Roland McPherson reported officers made 168 calls from Feb. 18 to March 1. His report indicates there were 28 traffic tickets, 49 traffic warnings, four property-damage accidents and two personal-injury accidents. Officers also made 18 arrests, with 10 for drugs, four for traffic violations, and two each for warrants and battery arrests. The report showed 123 security checks were made during the period.
During a brief meeting of the Board of Works earlier in the day, Street and Parks Superintendent Eric Mossberger was given the nod to proceed to get specifications and quotes to replace a dump truck for his department. The cost for the vehicle is within the 2020 capital improvement budget. Mossberger also reminded the board of the city’s spring cleanup on Saturday, May 2, from 7-11:30 a.m. at the city barn.
Work continues on streets and alleys as weather permits, and a new transformer will be set at city pool. An old electrical panel and motor starters will be replaced. Sign locations have been determined for Heritage Estates and hopes are to have them installed yet this week.
Code Enforcement Officer Tara Smurr reported 23 violations were made from Feb. 18 to March 2, with eight for rubbish and six for rubbish/vehicle/vermin/tall grass violations.
City Engineer Aaron Ott said he is working on several capital improvement projects with hopes to begin construction this year.
Clerk Marcie Conkle was given approval to proceed with bid documents for the city’s garbage collection contract that expires at the end of May. The bid requests will include language regarding curbside recycling, now offered through an optional source to city residents.
Fiandt reported the new lighting in the city parking lot on South Cowen Street is every effective, and the lot has seen plenty of use.
