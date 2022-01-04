These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Dec. 16-23. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
Notations in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
Jeremy I. Anderson, Indianapolis, expired registration, $150 (DC).
Brandon I. Bacon, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (WPD).
Frederick N. Becker, Bronson, Michigan, no seat belt, $25 (ISP).
Eric P. Bowman, Auburn, animal at large, $25 (DC).
Kyle J. Brock, Auburn, no seat belt, $50 (AUB).
Rebecca A. Burbank, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Paige N. Carnahan, Harlan, speeding, $171 (BPD).
Nicole M. Carson, Pierson, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Netasha R. Chastain, Garrett, no seat belt, $40 (ISP).
Lyndy M. Crager, Ashley, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD); operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $260 (GPD).
Gary Davidson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
Justin F. Dunn, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $196 (AUB).
Gustavo Fortman, Auburn, speeding, $150 (AUB).
Asha C. Fortson, Battle Creek, Michigan, speeding, $150 (WPD).
Michael T. Gerardot, Waterloo, operating commercial vehicle without periodic inspection, $235 (ISP).
Evan I. Gerding, Pierceton, expired plates, $150 (ISP).
Nicholas W. Griggs, Avilla, use of telecommunications device, $171 (AUB).
Jerico L. Harden, Hamilton, driving while suspended, $260 (BPD).
Summer B. Shepherd-Hankins, Kendallville, failure to dim bright headlights, $188 (DC).
Zakkairy M. Johnson, Valdosta, Georgia, speeding, $150 (DC).
Luke S.W. Kashani, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (DC).
Sukhmen Kaur, Garrett, expired plates, $175 (ISP).
Brandon M. Le, Auburn, use of telecommunications device, $196 (AUB).
Charli D. Leeth, White Pigeon, Michigan, speeding, $165 (ISP.
Daryen S. Sanchez Lopez, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
Sandra L. Malikowski, Kendallville, speeding, $196 (DC); driving while suspended, $260 (DC).
Victor S. McDaniel Jr., Lynchburg, Virginia, log book not current, $260 (ISP).
John M. Merritt, Angola, rear container not properly secured, $235 (ISP).
Dominick J. Myers, Auburn, no seat belt, $26 (AUB).
Grace A. Newell, Hudson, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Alfred R. Oppel, Warsaw, no seat belt, $50 (BPD).
Antonio A. Pasqualone, Garrett, use of telecommunications device, $196 (AUB).
Raul A. Ramirez, Coldwater, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Liberty D. Reinoehl, Auburn, driving while suspended, $260 (GPD).
Nathan A. Satchwill, Fort Wayne, disregarding stop sign, $171 (AUB).
Corrie J. Schlatter, Butler, speeding, $175 (DC); speeding, $196 (DC).
Sarah R. Slann, Garrett, speeding, $165 (ISP).
Kaitlyn D. Thomas, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
Eric L. Tincher, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $175 (DC).
Austin D.M. Treesh, Wolcottville, no seat belt, $25 (AUB).
Steven M. Webb, Spencerville, speeding, $196 (DC).
Troy M. Beltz-Webber, Auburn, speeding, $165 (DC); speeding, $171 (DC).
Kyle L. Yoquelet, Waterloo, no valid driver’s license, $175 (DC).
Jacob T.H. Zimmerman, Auburn, no motorcycle endorsement, $150 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.