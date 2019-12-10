Garrett Hospital Aid grants to be awarded
GARRETT — The Community Foundation of DeKalb County is accepting grant proposals for the Garrett Hospital Aid Foundation.
The Hospital Aid Foundation awards grants to nonprofit organizations that serve residents of the City of Garrett. Requests need to be submitted no later than Jan. 31, 2020, for consideration.
Applications may be found on the community foundation’s website, cfdekalb.org under the Grants and Scholarships tab.
People may contact Ashton Willis at 925-0311 or awillis@cfdekalb.org with any questions.
Santa to visit shut-ins, seniors Saturday
GARRETT — Santa Claus will visit local shut-ins, senior citizens, special needs and handicapped children this Saturday. A tentative schedule includes stops at Sunny Meadows Home and Miller’s Merry Manor in Garrett.
For more information, contact the Garrett Fire Department at 357-6670 to leave a name, phone number and address for Santa’s visit, which is sponsored by the fire department.
Altona Christmas party set for Saturday
ALTONA — The Town of Altona will hold a Christmas party from 4-6 p.m. Saturday at the Town Hall.
The party is for all ages but Santa will be bringing gifts for newborn to age 12 youngsters.
Russ Chandler to
provide entertainment
GARRETT — Russ Chandler will provide entertainment from 7:30-10:30 p.m. Friday at the Garrett American Legion Post.
The event is free and open to the public. The post is located at 515 W. Fifth Ave.
For more information, visit garrettamericanlegion.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.