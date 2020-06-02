Golf
Knights of Columbus hosting golf scramble
GARRETT — Knights of Columbus will host the Council 1790 Golf Scramble Saturday, June 13 at Garrett Country Club, 401 N. Walsh St.
Registration is at 7 a.m. with tee off at 8 a.m. Dinner and awards presentation will take place immediately after.
Entry fee is $65 per golfer. Cost includes green fees, cart, Gibault coolie, sleeve of balls, tee, beverage on course and dinner.
Registration can be made online on the Knights of Columbus tournament link at the Garrett Country Club website.
A Knights package is available for $25 per golfer. It includes (10) 50-50 tickets, (10) raffle tickets, two mulligans and one entry in the putting contest.
First place team receives $300. Second place team receives $200. Third place team receives $100. Random team receives $100. There will be a skins game at $20 per team.
A backup system will be used for all ties. The event will take place rain or shine.
All proceeds from this event go to the Indiana Knights of Columbus' top charity, Gibault Inc.
Youth Football
Garrett Youth Football announces registration
GARRETT — Garrett Youth Football has announced two registration plans for the 2020 season.
Interested players can sign up for either tackle or flag leagues. The cost is $70 for tackle football and $30 for flag football.
Coaches are needed for the upcoming season.
To register or inquire about coaching, contact league president Joe Reed at 715-1903 or vice president Eric Treesh at 226-0167.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.