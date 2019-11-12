Leaves are falling, temperatures have dropped, and Indiana has experienced its first snowflakes of the season.
With winter quickly approaching, Hoosiers need to be prepared for inclement weather.
The Indiana State Police (ISP) is reminding drivers to take safety precautions before traveling on roads with potential snow or ice by checking their brakes and battery, refilling antifreeze and washer fluid, and replacing wiper blades.
Motorists should clear their windows of ice or snow and ensure tires are inflated properly before leaving the driveway.
Once on slippery roads, it’s important to slow down and keep a distance of at least two car lengths between you and the vehicle in front of you to allow enough time to stop.
The ISP offers the following safety tips when driving in icy conditions:
Allow extra time to get where you’re going;
Remove snow from hood, roof and lights;
Remember pavement is twice as slippery at 32 degrees as it is at 0 degrees;
Accelerate slowly to prevent needless spinning of the wheels;
Beware of bridges, underpasses, overpasses, shaded areas and intersections where ice is slow to melt;
Avoid abrupt stops and starts – slow down gradually and keep wheels turning to avoid getting stuck; and
Use low beam headlights to decrease glare from ice.
For more winter driving tips, visit in.gov/isp/3253.
As the holiday season nears, I encourage those in Senate District 14 to educate themselves on safe driving practices before traveling to visit family and friends. If everyone slows down and ensures their vehicle is properly equipped for extreme weather conditions, accidents can be avoided. Enjoy your time with loved ones this winter, and please remember to drive safely.
