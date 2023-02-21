GARRETT – Got an idea for some storage shelves?
It can be done.
Thinking about ways to store many items in a space that needs to close?
Check.
Want to make sure visitors know your classroom?
No problem.
Fifth-grade students at J.E. Ober Elementary School came up with the ideas and students in Garrett High School’s vocational classes made those ideas come true.
Virtually every student in the Career Development Program was involved, instructor Corey Schoon explained.
“Once it came out of the design phase, we paired a fifth-grade teacher with one of our instructors, whether it was intro to construction, whether it was building trades, whether it was heavy highway or welding, we paired them together to lead that build,” he said.
“The students and fifth-graders were working hand-in-hand, side-by-side,” Schoon said.
The idea emerged about a year ago, and earlier this month, the students’ dreams became reality.
“The ones (the students) voted on, we took with the kids and our architecture and design teachers would turn them into technical drawings.
“From there, we would build it for them,” he said. “It was a really cool event.”
Each fifth-grade section was able to pick one project for its room.
“For this to go from idea to reality, that was the goal,” Schoon said.
“Not only we can build it, but it can be built. Don’t put yourself in a box. This can happen.
“That was the idea, and I think they enjoyed it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.