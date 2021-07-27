Arrested in LaGrange County
Nicholas Coburn, 35, of the 1600 block of South Road, Garrett, was arrested July 16 by LaGrange County police on a warrant charging failure to appear for court.
Arrested in Noble County
Michael B. Bolen, 30, of the 1000 block of C.R. 5, Corunna, was arrested at 9:05 p.m. July 15 by Kendallville Police on charges of possession of marijuana, hash oil, hashish or salvia and a synthetic urine charge.
Aaron L. Traxler, 33, of the 400 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 11:36 p.m. July 15 by Noble County police on two warrants charging failure to appear for court.
Arrested in Whitley County
Jason Weber, 46, of LaOtto, was arrested July 7 and charged with possession of hypodermic needles.
Nathan Healy, 36, of Garrett, was arrested July 7 and charged with contempt of court.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Tyler Bohler, 32, of the 2100 block of LaForge Lane, Auburn, was arrested at 1:20 a.m. July 9 by Auburn Police on charges of strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Eric Dombroff, 51, of the 200 block of West Parsonage Street, Hudson, was arrested at 2 p.m. July 10 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Sara Irvin, 28, of the 4800 block of C.R. 19, Garrett, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. July 10 by Auburn Police for unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.
John Thomas, 47, of the 1500 block of Shawnee Court, Auburn, was arrested at 2 a.m. July 11 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Virgil Vasquez, 28, of the 4400 block of C.R. 72, Spencerville, was arrested at 1:42 a.m. July 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Anthony Fulton, 33, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 10:36 a.m. July 13 by Garrett Police on warrants from Kosciusko and Whitley counties.
Tia Cooper, 31, of the 100 block of Pointe Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1:36 p.m. July 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department for a Community Corrections violation.
Benjamin Morris, 54, of the 700 block of East 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 8:05 p.m. July 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Travis Nodine, 50, of Garrett, was arrested at 1:08 p.m. July 14 by Garrett Police on a charge of nonsupport of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Mackenzie Kline, 27, of the 500 block of West Keyser Street, Garrett, was arrested at 1 p.m. July 14 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Devin Fingleton, 25, of the 100 block of Zona Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 2:13 p.m. July 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Anthony Lamm, 19, of the 1300 block of Hiawatha Place, Auburn, was arrested at 3:08 p.m. July 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Javis Asher, 21, of the 300 block of East King Street, Garrett, was arrested at 12:12 a.m. July 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Jarred Wilson, 27, of the 100 block of West Cherry Street, Butler, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. July 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Joshua Hayward, 37, of the 700 block of Tecumseh Court, Auburn, was arrested at 5:07 p.m. July 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Miguel Orellana Santos, 47, of the 800 block of South Guilford Street, Garrett, was arrested at 7:02 a.m. July 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Joshua Swallows, 40, listed as homeless according to DeKalb County Jail records, was arrested at 7:26 p.m. July 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Kyle Yoquelet, 29, of the 500 block of Meadows Lane, Waterloo, was arrested at 7:43 p.m. July 18 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of intimidation, a Level 6 felony.
Nicholas Jordan, 29, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Corunna, was arrested at 3:38 p.m. July 19 by Auburn Police on a charge of theft, a Level 6 felony.
Tristan Jones, 23, of the 200 block of East Main Street, Avilla, was arrested at 1:41 p.m. July 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
Cody Lewis, 30, of the 900 block of C.R. 64, Garrett, was arrested at 6:29 p.m. July 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a parole warrant.
Dustin Beber, 36, of the 2000 block of C.R. 59, Butler, was arrested at 9:35 a.m. July 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant from the DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney.
