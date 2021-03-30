Garrett, IN (46738)

Today

Intervals of clouds and sunshine in the morning with more clouds for later in the day. High 68F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

A steady rain in the evening. Showers continuing late. Low 38F. SW winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.