These tickets were paid in Butler City Court Dec. 3-10. The dollar amount at the end of each listing indicates fines, court costs and civil penalties assessed by the court.
A notation in parentheses after each listing represents the agency issuing the ticket.
- Daniel R. Anway, Waterloo, learner permit violation, $150 (WPD).
- Ethan R. Ayers, Auburn, speeding, $165 (AUB).
- Kelley A. Batterson, Fort Wayne, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Christian P. Beyer, Kokomo, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Chad R. Blair, Roanoke, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jacob A. Bluhm, Butler, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Kyle T. Bradburn, Noblesville, speeding, $196 (ISP).
- Nathan R. Brown, Hamilton, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Paul A. Brown, Kendallville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Dustin L. Busbey, Fort Wayne, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- April M. Christlieb, Auburn, speeding, $171 (AUB).
- Patience M. Cole, Perry, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Austin L. Daniels, Garrett, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Brian M. Davis, Holland, Michigan, speeding, $171 (GPD).
- Thomas M. Diffenderfer, Commerce Township, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Michael A. Dubois, Montpelier, Ohio, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Kristen D. Dunne, Wolcottville, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Kenneth D. Entrikin, Montpelier, Ohio, passing in violation of signs and markings, $171 (DC).
- Keenan R. Price-Flatt, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Kristen A. Forti, St. Joe, speeding, $165 (DC).
- John A. Godfrey, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (ISP).
- Sara T. Gries, Kalamazoo, Michigan, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Cory R. Griffiths, Albion, speeding, $196 (DC); disregarding stop sign, $196 (DC).
- Jennifer A. Hartman, Corunna, speeding, $150 (AUB).
- Richard L. Holroyd, Auburn, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Larry D. Howell, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Richard A. Jasso, Hicksville, Ohio, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jeffrey A. Jobe, Auburn, hunting without consent of landowner, $171 (ICO).
- Caleb Kerentsew, Tipp City, Ohio, expired plates, $150 (DC).
- Courtney G. Knerr, Huntington, speeding, $150 (BPD).
- Daniel W. Kowalski, Angola, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Lucas K. Leffel, Kendallville, failure to stop at through highway, $172 (WPD).
- Nathan A. Leiter, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (DC).
- Brandon Lembert, Fort Wayne, speeding, $160 (AUB).
- Kellie L. McCain, Fort Wayne, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Jessica D. Menges, Auburn, expired plates, $150 (AUB).
- Jonathan W. Metzger, North Royalton, Ohio, speeding, $165 (ISP).
- Narinder S. Minhes, Brampton, Ontario, Canada, disregarding traffic control device, $196 (DC).
- Brandon M. New, Garrett, texting while driving, $171 (GPD).
- Maung Nge, Fort Wayne, expired plates, $150 (WPD).
- Linda T. O’Neal, Fishers, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Amy M. Pierson, Garrett, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Jeremy S. Putman, Garrett, no valid operator’s license when required, $175 (GPD).
- Faith J. Rowe, Auburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Destini N. Schuller, Waterloo, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Kayla E. Scranage, Waterloo, disregarding lighted signal, $171 (GPD).
- Robert E. Sedlmeyer, Fort Wayne, speeding, $171 (WPD).
- Mark E. Smith, Albion, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Chad S. Sowers, Woodburn, speeding, $150 (DC).
- Soloman H. Walker, Edon, Ohio, speeding, $196 (AUB).
- Bradley M. Walma, Sparta, Michigan, speeding, $171 (ISP); driving while suspended, $235 (ISP).
- Chad E. Waltke, Hamilton, speeding, $165 (DC).
- Albert L. Watson Jr., Butler, operating vehicle without financial responsibility, $235 (DC).
- Joshua K. Watson, Waterloo, speeding, $171 (DC).
(BPD) indicates a Butler Police Department ticket; (ISP) indicates an Indiana State Police ticket; (AUB) indicates an Auburn Police Department ticket; (GPD) indicates a Garrett Police Department ticket; (DC) indicates a DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department ticket; (WPD) indicates a Waterloo Police Department ticket; (HP) indicates a Hamilton Police Department ticket; (AS) indicates an Ashley Police Department ticket; (ICO) indicates an Indiana Conservation Officer ticket.
