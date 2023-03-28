Arrested in Noble County
Harry L. Hornett, 83, of the 300 block of Spencer Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 5:05 p.m. March 20 on a warrant.
David P. Wymer, 49, of the 5200 block of C.R. 4, Hamilton, was arrested at 7:29 p.m. March 20 by Noble County police on a warrant charging a Level 5 felony. No further charging information was provided.
Arrested in DeKalb County
Brandon Barton, 29, of the 900 block of South Randolph Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. March 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle with an unlawful alcohol concentration in blood or breath, a Class C misdemeanor.
Jerry Smith, 49, of Bulan, Kentucky, was arrested at 9:48 p.m. March 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, a Level 5 felony; and battery on a public safety official, resisting law enforcement causing bodily injury and strangulation, all Level 6 felonies.
Amber N. Riecke, 38, of the 100 block of South Johnson Street, Garrett, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. March 20 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class C misdemeanor.
Eulice Combs, 42, of the 2800 block of North Clark Street, Kimmell, was arrested at noon March 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Isaiah Gaona, 20, of the 200 block of North Grand Avenue, Ashley, was arrested at 5:32 p.m. March 21 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging failure to appear on a Class A misdemeanor charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor; a Class B misdemeanor charge of possession of marijuana; and a Class C misdemeanor charge of possession of paraphernalia.
David Frye, 42, of the 200 block of East Walnut Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 6:01 p.m. March 21 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of domestic battery and strangulation, both Level 6 felonies.
Spencer Bemis, 34, of the 100 block of 4th Street, St. Joe, was arrested at 6:31 p.m. March 21 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging addiction treatment court violations for invasion of privacy as a Level 6 felony and Class A misdemeanor.
Thomas Hall, 47, of the 800 block of North Van Buren Street, Auburn, was arrested at 4:34 p.m. March 22 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Jennifer Sawyer, 44, of the 3800 block of Euclid Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. March 22 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a probation violation for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Billy Pullin, 67, of Cornersville, Tennessee, was arrested at 10:26 p.m. March 22 by Auburn Police on charges of intimidation, a Level 6 felony; and disorderly, a Class B misdemeanor.
Haleigh Hornett, 26, of the 300 block of Dunnwood Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. March 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging a family restoration court violation of non-support of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.
Sean Raymond, 40, of the 6200 block of North Old U.S. 27, Fremont, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. March 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Christopher Marks, 45, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. March 23 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging failure to appear on a charge of non-support of a dependent with prior, a Level 5 felony.
