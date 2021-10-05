GARRETT — Fairfield’s triple-option attack did enough to keep the ball out of Garrett’s hands Friday.
Despite being on the field for long stretches, Garrett coach Chris DePew felt his defense did everything it could to keep the score close.
The offense simply wasn’t able to score with some early chances in a 16-7 loss.
“That offense, the way they can play keepaway, it really keeps pressure on your team,” DePew said. “If we just take advantage of a couple of earlier scoring opportunities … if we score three touchdowns, we win tonight.
“We’re capable of that, but we’re not protecting the quarterback, we’re playing behind the chains because of a penalty.”
Fairfield got the ball with 4 minutes, 31 seconds left in the first quarter and didn’t give it up until quarterback Carter Kitson scored from two yards out with 9:19 left in the second. The two-point conversion run failed but the visitors led 6-0.
Garrett responded with first downs on successive plays — a 13-yard run by quarterback Aaden Lytle and a 24-yard pass from Lytle to Christian Hess that gave the hosts first down at the Fairfield 24.
The Railroaders would move no closer, however. After a nice run by Kaiden Colburn, Garrett had a loss of two, fumble for a loss of six and a loss of two on a fourth-down play.
The defense forced a three-and-out on Fairfield’s next possession, and Garrett turned that into points with an 11-play, 73-yard drive, capped by Robert Koskie’s two-yard run. Lytle’s extra-point kick put the hosts on top 7-6 with 2:51 left in the half.
Lytle completed three pass plays in the drive — 12 yards to Hess and 26- and 13-yard completions to Elijah Johnson. Lytle added an 11-yard run before Koskie’s touchdown run.
Fairfield, which elected to receive the ball to start the second half, took nearly five minutes off the clock before Kitson scored from four yards out with 7:30 left in the third. Johnathon Estep’s conversion run put the visitors on top 14-7.
While the Falcons were flagged for three procedure penalties in the drive, they gained five or more yards on successive running plays. The big blow, however, was a rare passing play where Kitson connected with Austin Custer for 49 yards to the Garrett 1.
Colburn ripped off a 17-yard gain on Garrett’s next possession, but that drive resulted in a punt.
Fairfield got the ball back and took five more minutes off the clock before giving up the ball on downs at the Railroader 19 with 13.3 seconds left in the third.
A fourth-down play early in the fourth near midfield came up a couple of yards short for Garrett. While not scoring, the Falcons chewed up nearly six minutes before losing a fumble at the Railroader 4.
Fairfield’s defense harassed Lytle in the end zone. His desperation pass fell incomplete, but the Garrett quarterback was called for intentional grounding. Because the penalty occurred in the end zone, the Falcons were awarded a two-point safety, making it 16-7 with 3:49 to play.
Lytle completed 12-of-16 passes for 110 yards. He was the team’s leading rusher with 40 yards. Colburn added 37 yards. Hess caught six passes for 55 yards. Johnson caught three for 45 yards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.