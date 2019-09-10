MANCHESTER — The East Noble boys cross country team finished second in the Manchester Invite on Saturday.
The Knights finished with 139 points and behind Penn, which finished with 26 points. Austin Liepe led East Noble individually in sixth place at 17:07.
Lucas Diehm finished in 17th in 17:25, and Ben Hand came in 30th at 17:59.
Garrett finished sixth as a team, led by Tanner McMain in 22nd at 17:35. Romano Ritenour finished in 32nd at 18:04.
Gabe Hallam led Lakewood Park in 14th place at 17:25. The Panthers finished in 12th. Gezahange Biddle was the top finisher for Eastside in a time of 16:52 in fourth place. Konner Lower finished in 39th for the Blazers.
Fremont’s top runner was Carson McLatcher with a time of 18:09 in 38th.
On the girls side, the Knights finished in fourth place as a team. Mariah Maley finished in 17th at 21:25, followed by her teammates Rachel Becker in 20th at 21:36 and Anna Becker in 25th in 21:47.
Nataley Armstrong led the Railroaders with a ninth-place finish in 20:15. Garrett finished 10th as a team. Madilyn Malcolm finished 19th in 21:32, and Valencia Placencia crossed in 22:21 in 35th.
Fremont was led by Grace Schmucker in 12th at 21:02. The Eagles placed 13th as a team. Faith Fleck was the top finisher for Lakewood Park, and Kennedy Helbert was the lone runner for Eastside.
At the middle school level, the Westview boys finished first place. Darin Bontrager, Keith Yoder, Noah Bontrager, Jeryle Lambright and Brandon Schwartz all finished in the top ten for the Warriors.
West Noble was led by Evan Rodriguez in 17th and Giovanni Mayard in 23rd to place ninth as a team on Saturday.
On the girls side, West Noble also finished first, led by Trinity Parson and Lanie Martin, both finished in the top 10.
The Warriors placed fifth and were led by Anita Swartzentruber’s ninth-place finish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.