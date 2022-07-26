Arrested in Noble County
Brooke L. McKenney, 29, of the 900 block of South Main Street, Auburn, was booked at 12:41 p.m. July 18 to serve sentence relating to a court order on a Class A misdemeanor charge. No further charging information was provided.
James V. Hart III, 31, of the 4900 block of South Old S.R. 3, LaOtto, was arrested at 9:58 a.m. July 19 to serve a sentence relating to a court order. No charging information was provided.
Blake C. Oberlin, 23, of the 2400 block of C.R. 50, Auburn, was arrested at 4:17 p.m. July 20 by Noble County police on a warrant. No charging information was provided. Oberlin was held without bond.
Arrested in
DeKalb County
Joe Smithson, 56. listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 2:23 p.m. July 14 by Auburn Police on charges of resisting law enforcement, possession of cocaine and possession of a syringe, all Level 6 felonies; and reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor.
Crystal Monroe, 39, of the 200 block of East 14th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 1:15 a.m. July 15 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging compulsory school attendance record, a Class B misdemeanor.
Tammy Johnson, 58, of the 300 block of West 4th Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 4 a.m. July 16 by Garrett Police on charges of criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony.
Dakota Gurden, 26, of the 300 block of Clark Street, Avilla, was arrested at 5:02 a.m. July 17 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication, a Class B misdemeanor.
Kenneth Eyster, 37, of the 300 block of West 9th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 9:27 a.m. July 17 by Auburn Police on a charge of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
Gerald Likens, 45, of the 2100 block of Lorraine Drive, Auburn, was arrested at 3:30 a.m. July 18 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Nicholas Jordan, 33, of the 2200 block of C.R. 19, Waterloo, was arrested at 1 p.m. July 18 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a warrant alleging bond revocation on two Level 6 felony charges, one Class A misdemeanor and one Class C misdemeanor.
David Rotz, 57, of the 6200 block of C.R. 72, Spencerville, was arrested at 5:06 p.m. July 18 by Auburn Police on a charge of child molesting, a Level 1 felony.
Sylvia Ruiz, 48, of the 400 block of West Main Street, Butler, was arrested at 2 a.m. July 19 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with prior, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
David Burlison, 31, of the 1100 block of South Wayne Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 11:45 a.m. July 19 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on a charge of domestic battery, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amber Barger, 38, of the 1000 block of West Main Street, Pleasant Lake, was arrested at 3:27 p.m. July 19 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Class A misdemeanor.
Tammy Johnson, 58, of the 300 block of West 4th Avenue, Garrett, was arrested at 8 p.m. July 19 by Garrett Police on a charge of criminal trespass, a Level 6 felony.
Justin Wilson, 34, of the 200 block of East 5th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 12:30 a.m. July 20 by Auburn Police on a charge of public intoxication.
Jonathan Ray, 31, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 6:39 p.m. July 20 by Auburn Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department alleging intent to defraud and intimidation, both Level 6 felonies.
