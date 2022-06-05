BLOOMINGTON — Several boys and girls from northeast Indiana schools participated in the state track and field finals this weekend.
The 48th annual IHSAA girls state finals took place Friday and the 118th annual boys state finals took place Saturday, both at the Robert C. Haugh Track & Field Complex at Indiana University.
Girls meet
While none of them landed on the podium, there were personal records met, school records matched and two top-10 finishes recorded.
Garrett senior Nataley Armstrong also placed 10th, lowering her personal and school record with a time of 58.03 seconds. That bettered the 58.22 seconds time she set a week earlier at the Marion Regional.
“The competition was obviously amazing,” Armstrong said. “I was one spot off from the podium so I’m a little disappointed, but I’m trying to be proud because obviously it was my best time and I know I gave it my all since my legs were giving out at the end.”
It was Armstrong’s second straight year competing at state, to which she credited the experience to having less nerves this time around.
“Last year, I was ranked second to last, so there wasn’t a whole lot of pressure,” Armstrong said. “The field definitely wasn’t as stacked as it was this year, so it was just good preparation for when it really counted. It was my last time competing for Garrett, so I’m just glad I got to do it on the biggest stage.”
Angola sophomore Morgan Gaerte received the first top 10 finish, placing in a four-way tie for 10th, clearing 5 feet, 4 inches in the high jump, an inch short of a personal record.
DeKalb junior Lydia Bennett placed 11th in the 1,600 with a time of 5 minutes, 8.91 seconds.
Churubusco had the most representation of the area schools, with senior Brelle Shearer having the best finish of the day for the Eagles, placing 13th in the pole vault at 11 feet.
The Churubusco quartet of Shearer, junior Madison Hosted, senior Cara DeBolt and sophomore Ella Boersema placed 20th in the 4x400 relay, matching its school record of 4:08.25 at the Northrop Sectional.
Boys meet
Two area athletes turned in podium finishes in their respective events.
Angola’s Alex Meyer was fifth in the long jump with a leap of 22-5 3/4 inches.
Churubusco’s Riley Buroff placed fifth in the 400-meter dash at 48.62 seconds. He tied for 12th place in the high jump, clearing 6-4.
Three athletes competed in the discus. Eastside’s Dane Sebert was 11th with a throw of 158 feet even. Churubusco’s Hunter Bianski was 13th at 156-10. Central Noble’s Isaac Clay placed 18th at 145-3.
Central Noble’s Ethan Brill cleared 14 feet to finish 13th in the pole vault.
The DeKalb quartet of Nate Fillenwarth, Jaren McIntire, Carter VanGessel and Matthias Hefty placed 13th in the 4x800 relay at 7:57.57.
The Churubusco 4x400 relay team of Buroff, Nicholas Nondorf, Dylan Stroder and Wyatt Neireiter finished 17th at 3:25.78.
Two athletes competed in the shot put. Bianski was 18th. His best throw was 54-4 1/4. Angola’s Brandon Villafuerte placed 22nd at 51-1.
East Noble’s Drew Sillaway finished 26th in the 3,200 at 9:41.21.
Kawliga Glasgo of Prairie Heights finished 27th in the 1,600 at 4:39.13.
