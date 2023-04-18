GARRETT — Garrett’s softball team picked up its first victory last week in the midst of a five-game stretch.
The Railroaders are 1-6 in all games and 1-2 in Northeast Corner Conference play.
Garrett lost to Carroll 15-5 on April 10, beat Westview 19-6 April 11, lost to Columbia City 17-1 Wednesday, 11-10 to Churubusco Thursday and 9-3 to West Noble Saturday.
Railroader statistics are not available on GameChanger or on MaxPreps.
Carroll 15, Garrett 5
Carroll led 10-0 after four innings. Garrett picked up two runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth. The Chargers added five in the sixth.
Carroll was held without a hit in a 4-0 loss to Eastside Friday.
Garrett 19, Westview 6
Garrett jumped out to a 3-0 lead after a half inning but trailed Westview 5-3 after two innings.
It was all Railroaders after that. Garrett scored once in the third, four times in the fourth, three times in the sixth and eight runs in the seventh.
Columbia City 17, Garrett 1
Visiting Columbia City did all of its damage in the first two innings, scoring five times in the first and 12 times in the second.
Garrett’s run came in the fifth inning.
Churubusco 11, Garrett 10
Garrett took a 10-7 lead in the top of the seventh, but host Churubusco rallied for four in the bottom half to grab an 11-10 win Thursday.
Garrett led 4-1 through three innings and 5-3 after five. The Railroaders scored twice in the sixth and the Eagles countered with four in their half.
No scoring by inning was available for the Garrett-West Noble game Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.