Ladies League
Garrett Country Club
Players Points
Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 50
Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 44
Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 42
Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 41
Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 41
Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 41
Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 37
Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 35
Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 34
Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 34
Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 31
Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 31
Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 29
Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 27
Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 26
Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 26
Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 16
Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 12
Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 12
Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 11
Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 39, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 39,
Jane Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 40.
Two-Man Scramble League
Players Points
Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 66
Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 62
Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 57
Don Myers, Don Sproch 55
Joe Keb, Jay Baird 54
Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 53
Steve Smith, Kory Hall 53
Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 52
Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 47
Austin Manth, Adam King 47
Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 46
Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 45
Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 44
Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 44
Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 44
Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 43
Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 42
Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 41
Vic Clark, Curt Kula 41
Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 41
John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 40
Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 39
Matt Clark, Camron Clark 38
Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 37
Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 37
Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 33
Mike Morr, Jason Vian 31
Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 27
Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 26
Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 13
Low scores — Nick Hoot/Bill Haworth 35, Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 35, Bob Novy/Fritz Cooper 35, Joe Keb/Jay Baird 36.
Tuesday Night League
Players, Team Points
Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 77
Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 71
Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 69
Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 68
Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 65
Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 64
Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 62
Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 62
Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shilo 61
Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 58
Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 51
Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 47
Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 45
Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom Bottling/Packing 22
Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 21
Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 19
Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 19
Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 17
Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Butch Beber 38, Howard Marchand 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Jake LaTurner 40.
