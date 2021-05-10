Ladies League

Garrett Country Club

Players Points

Jane Robbins, Desiree Heffley 50

Bev Ellert, Jane Davidson 44

Laurie Carthen, Elise Hippensteel 42

Brenda Mansfield, Susie Branscum 41

Kathy Pepple, Beth Bates 41

Jane Scheumann, Mary Wagner 41

Cheryl Hoot, Tina Walters 37

Sandy Hall, Tammy Gurney 35

Shirley Richardson, Lucy Spratt 34

Connie Myers, Ariel Gruber 34

Kathy Maroney, Judy Maroney 31

Penny Wolf, Shirley Blevins 31

Juli Patterson, Kim Schenk 29

Rachel Haynes, McKenzie Heffley 27

Tina Drzewiecki, Taylor Drzewiecki 26

Carla Smith, Evie Kleeman 26

Tina Shipe, Dawn Likens 16

Judy Baker, Tammy Baker 12

Patti Taylor, Taunja Wickham 12

Julie Sonnenberg, Judy Burrell 11

Low scores — Brenda Mansfield/Susie Branscum 39, Connie Myers/Ariel Gruber 39,

Jane Scheumann/Mary Wagner 40, Carla Smith/Evie Kleeman 40.

Two-Man Scramble League

Players Points

Nick Hoot, Bill Haworth 66

Scott Pfeiffer, Nik Helbert 62

Ed Gibson, Mark Kluesner 57

Don Myers, Don Sproch 55

Joe Keb, Jay Baird 54

Doran Peacock, Bill Kula 53

Steve Smith, Kory Hall 53

Brian Babcock, Joe Strycker 52

Ron Reynolds, Scott Pepple 47

Austin Manth, Adam King 47

Roger Mitchell, Jason Murphy 46

Todd Cobbs, Chris Forrest 45

Corey Coshow, Todd Anderson 44

Jon Stetler, Casey Vonderau 44

Barry Ault, Huleo Branscum 44

Stan Surfus, Tom Surfus 43

Bob Novy, Fritz Cooper 42

Sam Kaufman, Dan Budzon 41

Vic Clark, Curt Kula 41

Bryan Sprague, Dustin Hamilton 41

John Shipe Jr., Larry Likens 40

Matt Bianski, Jeff Kempf 39

Matt Clark, Camron Clark 38

Ben Colburn, Jarrod Colburn 37

Roger Taylor, Charlie Dobson 37

Phil DeJohn, Heath Champion 33

Mike Morr, Jason Vian 31

Dute Scheurich, Jarod Leeson 27

Gene Sonnenberg, Stan Searles 26

Eric Baker, Clayton Millay 13

Low scores — Nick Hoot/Bill Haworth 35, Scott Pfeiffer/Nik Helbert 35, Bob Novy/Fritz Cooper 35, Joe Keb/Jay Baird 36.

Tuesday Night League

Players, Team   Points

Ed Utermark, Bob Hulbert Webb Concrete Const. 77

Dale Pfeiffer, John Blotkamp 71

Jon Stetler, Van Miller Mimi’s Retreat 69

Jacob Barnhart, Jason Austin 68

Phil DeJon, Wayne Frank 65

Jake LaTurner, Shiler Wertman Summit City Auto Glass 64

Brock Diederich, Spencer Diederich Diederich South House 62

Paul Gaul, Gene Sonnenberg 62

Howard Marchand, Shilo Swonger Shilo 61

Bob Novy, Butch Beber Garrett State Bank 58

Scott Pfeiffer, Greg Pinckney Adventure Homes 51

Terry Uehlein, Terry Linnemeier Legwer Machine 47

Grover O’Dell, Bob Blotkamp 45

Kenny Knick, DeWayne Middaugh Custom Bottling/Packing 22

Gary Thompson, Greg Douglas Summit City Auto Glass 21

Bernie Landes, Curt Kula Landes Insurance 19

Fred Bartz, Dan Kissinger 19

Austin Groff, Steve Eyers 17

Low scores — Brock Diederich 37, Butch Beber 38, Howard Marchand 39, Tom Blotkamp 39, Jake LaTurner 40.

