GARRETT — Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana kicked off their annual fundraising for the 2019-2020 school year at Garrett Bowl with a Bowl-A-Thon on Nov. 7. Individuals and companies were encouraged to join together to raise funds to support more than 1,579 kindergarten through 12th-grade students in 77 classrooms who will receive hands-on learning of personal financial literacy, workforce readiness and entrepreneurship activities during the upcoming school year.
This year’s theme was “The Greatest Show” where each bowler was encouraged to dress for the theme and raise funds supporting programs in Garrett. Prizes were awarded throughout the event with special awards for the best dressed male and female and our highest fundraiser going to Garrett State Bank Employee, Rachel Haynes, for raising $830. The event brought in just over $5,000. All the funds from this event go directly to JA programing in Garrett Schools.
Garrett State Bank sponsored the food for the event and Garrett Bowl were exceptional hosts.
“This event has been a huge success for many years and every year the Garrett community gives generously to make programs like JA a priority in their schools.” Nora Schwartz, Area Development Manager for JA.
The fundraising continues with annual campaign letters going out next week to local businesses and individuals. JA programming is entirely funded through local donations and partnerships.
To learn more about JA or to sponsor a classroom in the Garrett community contact Nora Schwartz at Nora.Schwartz@ja.org or visit the organizations website at: jani.org.
