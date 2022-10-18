INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced pairings for the 50th state football tournament series.

Tournament play begins with the sectional round Friday and wraps up with six state championship games Nov. 25 and 26 and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.

The Garrett Railroaders will host Bellmont in a Class 3A Sectional 27 contest. The winner of that game will face the winner of Yorktown-Delta game Oct. 28. With a win, the Railroaders would travel to Yorktown or host Delta based on the draw.

Other Sectional 27 pairings have Norwell at Heritage and Concordia at Woodlan. The sectional championship game is set for Friday, Nov. 4.

Other sectional groupings involving area teams are as follows:

Class 3A, Sectional 26

Friday

Mishawaka Marian at West Noble

Lakeland at Knox

South Bend Clay at Jimtown

Fairfield at John Glenn

Class 4A, Sectional 19

Friday

East Noble at Angola

South Side at Leo

New Haven at DeKalb

Columbia City at Wayne

Class 2A, Sectional 35

Friday

Prairie Heights at Bishop Luers

Churubusco at Central Noble

Eastside at Wabash

Manchester at Whitko

Class A, Sectional 44

Friday

Fremont at South Adams

Adams Central at Southwood

North Miami at Madison-Grant

Northfield at Southern Wells

