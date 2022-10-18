INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana High School Athletic Association has announced pairings for the 50th state football tournament series.
Tournament play begins with the sectional round Friday and wraps up with six state championship games Nov. 25 and 26 and Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.
The Garrett Railroaders will host Bellmont in a Class 3A Sectional 27 contest. The winner of that game will face the winner of Yorktown-Delta game Oct. 28. With a win, the Railroaders would travel to Yorktown or host Delta based on the draw.
Other Sectional 27 pairings have Norwell at Heritage and Concordia at Woodlan. The sectional championship game is set for Friday, Nov. 4.
Other sectional groupings involving area teams are as follows:
Class 3A, Sectional 26
Friday
Mishawaka Marian at West Noble
Lakeland at Knox
South Bend Clay at Jimtown
Fairfield at John Glenn
Class 4A, Sectional 19
Friday
East Noble at Angola
South Side at Leo
New Haven at DeKalb
Columbia City at Wayne
Class 2A, Sectional 35
Friday
Prairie Heights at Bishop Luers
Churubusco at Central Noble
Eastside at Wabash
Manchester at Whitko
Class A, Sectional 44
Friday
Fremont at South Adams
Adams Central at Southwood
North Miami at Madison-Grant
Northfield at Southern Wells
