High School Baseball
Sectional play begins
ANGOLA — Sectional baseball tournament play begins Wednesday.
Garrett is in the Class 3A field at Angola. The Railroaders drew a first-round bye and will meet the Bishop Dwenger-New Haven winner at 11 a.m. Saturday. The second game pits winners of Concordia-Bishop Luers and Angola-Leo, who meet in sectional play Thursday.
A win puts Garrett in the championship game, set for 11 a.m. Monday.
Railroaders clobber Panthers
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Aaden Lytle collected four hits and drove in four runs as Garrett was a 13-1 winner over Prairie Heights May 17.
The game went five innings due to the 10-run rule.
Lytle had three-fourths of the cycle, with a single, triple and home run.
Luke Holcomb and Trey Richards picked up two hits each. One of Richards’ hits was a double.
Graham Kelham and Peyton Simmons also doubled for Garrett.
Kail Baughman pitched all five innings, striking out four. He allowed five hits and an earned run but no walks.
After a scoreless first, Garrett scored twice in the second, three times in the third, seven runs in the fourth and once in the fifth.
Garrett defeats Lakeland
GARRETT — Garrett defeated Lakeland 11-5 in a Northeast Corner Conference game on Thursday.
Luke Holcomb was 2-for-3 with a home run, a walk, two runs scored and five runs batted in to lead the Railroaders. Graham Kelham pitched the first five innings to get the win, allowing four runs (three earned) and four hits and striking out nine. He also went 2-for-3 with the bat with two doubles, two walks, two stolen bases and three runs.
Jaxson Nodine had two hits and two RBIs for Garrett. Jasen Bailey had two hits, and Aaden Lytle scored twice.
High School Softball
Sectional play begins
GARRETT — Garrett will host the softball sectional at Denny Feagler Field.
Action began Monday. Garrett will meet the winner of the New Haven-Angola game at 5:30 p.m. today (May 24). The second game features Bishop Dwenger against the Leo-Concordia winner.
With a win, Garrett would advance to the sectional championship game, set for 6 p.m. Thursday.
Cougars outlast Garrett
ALBION — Central Noble defeated Garrett 8-6 in a Northeast Corner Conference game May 16.
The Cougars scored three runs in the sixth inning to take an 8-6 lead.
Kaitlyn Bergman and Chloe Trausch had two singles each for the Railroaders. Halle Hathaway homered and Stella Mix added a double. Hathaway and Kyana Martinez drove in two runs each.
Garrett no-hits Lakewood Park
AUBURN — Garrett pitcher Marissa Green tossed a no-hitter and Stella Mix and Mackenzie Smith homered in an 11-0, five-inning win over Lakewood Park May 17.
Green went the distance, striking out six batters. A fifth-inning walk spoiled her bid for a perfect game.
The Railroaders bashed 14 hits.
Kaitlyn Bergman and Chloe Trausch had three hits and one RBI each. One of Trausch’s hits was a double. Mix, Smith and Halle Hathaway had two hits each. Smith knocked in four runs and Mix drove in two.
Kyana Martinez and Laney Miller had one hit each.
Garrett scored three times each in the second and fourth innings and added five runs in the fifth.
Lakers shut out Railroaders
GARRETT — Lakeland accumulated 19 hits in an 11-0 win over Garrett Thursday.
The Railroaders were held to five hits. Laney Miller and Abby Work had two hits each. Chloe Trausch picked up one. One of Miller’s hits went for a double.
Lakeland’s Arianna Bustos went 4-for-4 with a double and two RBIs. Kaitlyn Keck was 3-of-5 with a home run. Breanna Lovelace had two doubles for the Lakers.
Panthers shut down Railroaders
BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Host Prairie Heights was an 8-1 winner over Garrett Friday.
The Panthers outhit the Railroaders 13-5. Halle Hathaway homered and Kyana Martinez added a double for Garrett. Kaitlyn Bergman, Laney Miller and Mackenzie Smith had singles.
