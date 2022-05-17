Community invited to Chris Moe memorial
GARRETT — The community is invited to share in the memory of former Garrett resident Chris Moe at a pulled pork lunch provided by the family from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Garrett Eagles, 220 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
Earlier in the day, the Moe family members and the Knights of Columbus will be building a memorial garden from 9 a.m. until noon in the Our Lady of Lourdes grotto, 200 S. Ijams St., Garrett. While enough workers are currently on hand, people are welcome to come observe the garden construction.
Mrs. Moe passed away Dec. 14, 2020. She is survived by her husband Greg Moe, daughter Becky Harmon; and sons Trevor Moe, Todd Moe and Lance Moe and their families.
