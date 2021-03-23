Local students graduate from WGU
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Ten local residents, including two from Garrett, have earned degrees from Western Governors University.
• Craig Kinzer of Auburn received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
• Jessica Knepper of Auburn received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
• Kim Seevers of Auburn received a Master of Business Administration degree.
• Rachel Guenin of Auburn received a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Management.
• Sheila Johnson of Auburn received a Master of Business Administration degree.
• Zoie Houser of Auburn received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
• Anne Smith of Garrett received a Master of Science degree in special education.
• Sarah Chapman of Garrett received a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics.
• Colleen Reynolds of Hamilton received a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.
• Chad Edmonds of Harlan received a Master of Science degree in management and leadership.
The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 218,000 students from across the nation since its inception in 1997.
Western Governors University has recognized 14,146 undergraduate and 15,640 graduate degree recipients who have completed their degrees since July 2, 2020. Their areas of study include business, K-12 education, information technology and health professions, including nursing. The average time to graduation for those earning a bachelor’s degree was two years, three months, while the average time to degree for graduate programs was one year, four months. The average age for those who graduated is 37.
WGU pioneered competency-based education, which measures learning rather than time spent in class. Designed to meet the needs of working adults, students study and learn on their own schedules with individualized, one-to-one faculty support. They complete courses as soon as they demonstrate that they have mastered the subject matter; allowing them to move quickly through material they already know so they can allocate time for what they still need to learn. As a result, many WGU students are able to accelerate their studies, saving both time and money.
Established in 1997 by 19 U.S. governors with a mission to expand access to high-quality, affordable higher education, online, nonprofit WGU now serves more than 131,000 students nationwide and has more than 218,000 graduates in all 50 states.
