Railroaders compete at New Haven Invitational
HUNTINGTON — Garrett’s boys placed fifth and the Railroader girls were ninth in the AA Division in the New Haven Invitational, held Sept. 26 at Huntington University.
NorthWood captured the AA boys division with 62 points. South Bend Riley was second with 92 and Angola was third with 104. Garrett’s boys had 213 points. The AA boys division included 24 teams.
Leo won the AA girls division with 75 points, while Oak Hill was second with 97. The Railroader girls finished with 275 points. The AA division included 20 teams.
Angola junior Izaiah Steury finished first in the AA boys division, posting a winning time of 15 minutes, 55.6 seconds.
Garrett was led by Tanner McMain, who placed sixth overall at 17:10.9. Luke Coffman was 42nd overall at 18:16.2. Gavin Weller was 47th at 18:19.4. Colton Weimer was 62nd at 18:43.1. Landon Davis placed 67th at 18:46.1.
Tyler Gater was 103rd at 19:28.1. Seth Montoya was 150th at 20:21.4. Kane McCormack was 161st at 20:34.7. Keegan Angel was 194th at 22:11.1. Carter Wolfe was 204th at 22:55.2. Titus Peck was 205th at 23:04.9. Reece Clingan was 218th at 26:24.7.
Nataley Armstrong led the Garrett contingent, finishing 15th overall in 20:56.2. Madilyn Malcolm placed 34th at 21:54.0. Tia Spiece was 64th at 22:59.8. Addison Ebert was 80th at 23:38.0.
Samantha Liechty was 97th at 24:07.1. Makenna Malcolm was 100th overall at 24:15.3. Aida Haynes was 146th at 25:56.5. Chloe Rayle was 161st at 26:55.8. Brooklyn Jacobs was 164th at 27:21.1.
Garrett wins New Prairie tournament
NEW CARLISLE — Garrett’s volleyball team won the New Prairie Invitational Saturday, defeating the host school in the championship match 25-19, 17-25, 15-4.
Logan Smith had 16 digs, 14 assists and 13 kills for the Railroaders. Emma Hirchak had 12 kills, nine digs, four assists and two aces. Morgan Ostrowski had nine kills and seven digs. Taylor Gerke had 15 assists, eight digs, a solo block and a block assist.
Garrett, which improved to 22-2, defeated Wheeler, Michigan City and Wawasee leading up to the championship match.
The Railroaders defeated Wawasee in three sets, 25-21, 23-25, 15-10; Wheeler in two sets, 25-13, 25-11; and Michigan City 25-16, 25-20.
Against Wawasee, Hirchak had 11 kills. Smith had 10 and Ostrowski added seven. Ostrowski also served two aces. Smith added 12 digs and 12 assists. Gerke had 10 assists.
Against Wheeler, Hirchak had five kills while Ostrowski and Smith picked up four each. Ostrowski served six aces in the match. Ostrowski and Smith had six digs each. Sadie Best chipped in with five. Smith added 10 assists and Gerke had six.
In the Michigan City match, Smith recorded 10 kills and Ostrowski had eight. Gerke served four aces and Ostrowski had three. Smith had 11 digs and Gerke had nine. Best contributed seven digs. Gerke and Smith had 11 assists each.
Garrett visits DeKalb Wednesday and closes out regular-season play at home against Central Noble Thursday.
Garrett hosts the Northeast Corner Conference tournament Saturday, facing Angola in a first-round match.
Garrett splits two matches
Garrett’s varsity volleyball team split a pair of matches last week.
On Sept. 29, the host Railroaders were three-set winners over Hamilton, winning 25-5, 25-11, 25-13.
Junior Rylee Fisher led Garrett with seven kills and sophomore Kinleigh Smith added five. Junior Brooke Creager picked up four kills.
Freshman Kyana Martinez served 13 aces for the Railroaders, who finished with 27 as a team. Junior Halle Hathaway had four aces. Smith and junior Emma Welbaum had three each. Creager and senior Bella Hug had two aces apiece.
Smith had six digs while Hug and Martinez had five each for Garrett. Welbaum had 11 assists in the match.
Thursday, Garrett tasted defeat for only the second time this season, losing to host Woodlan in four sets.
The Railroaders won the first set 26-24, but Woodlan won the next three, 27-25, 25-22, 25-21.
In that match, senior Emma Hirchak led the Big Train with 18 kills. Senior Logan Smith had 14 kills and junior Morgan Ostrowski added 11.
Smith and junior Taylor Gerke served two aces each. Smith added 23 assists and Gerke had 16.
Hirchak and senior Bailey Payton had 17 digs apiece. Ostrowski had 13 digs, and Gerke and Smith had 12 each.
