BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Every place matters.
Cross country coaches are known for imploring their runners to pass just one more runner. You never know when that place or better finish will be important.
Never came Saturday for the West Noble Charger boys at the Northeast Corner Conference meet.
The Chargers and Angola Hornets tied for the team championship with 64 points each — West Noble’s top five runners finished 2, 8, 17, 18 and 19 while Angola’s were 3, 7, 12, 13 and 29.
That meant the conference championship fell to a sixth-runner tiebreaker. That came in the person of West Noble sophomore Devon Bartlett, who finished 25th overall, grabbing the last individual honorable mention spot in the process. Angola’s sixth runner, freshman Grady Hoover, finished 80th.
Westview freshman Noah Bontrager was the class of the field, crossing the finish line in 15:46.65 to easily win the individual championship.
The Chargers were led by senior Grant Flora, who finished second at 16:24.68 seconds. Angola junior Sam Yarnelle was third at 16:32.44.
Garrett, which finished eighth as a team with 193 points, was led by junior Gavin Weller, who finished ninth at 17:09.18.
The top 15 finishers were named to the All-NECC team. Runners who finished 16th-25th received honorable mention.
The Warriors finished third with 76 points, Churubusco was fourth at 109 and Lakeland finished fifth at 121.
For Garrett, Aiden Boltz was 42nd at 19:05.27. Landon Davis was 47th at 19:22.11. Carter Fielden was 50th at 19:42.26. Jaydin Stevens-Dewitt was 53rd at 19:50.49. Tyler Gater was 54th at 19:56.13 and Conner Boltz was 62nd at 20:16.28.
On the girls’ side, Angola senior Gracynn Hinkley repeated as NECC girls champion, crossing the finish line first at 19:48.61.
West Noble put its five scoring runners within the top 15 places to finish with 31 points to win the team title. Angola, with four runners in the top 15, was second with 58 points. Freshman Trinity Parson led West Noble, placing second at 20:07.21.
Westview was third with 109 points, Central Noble was fourth with 112 and Prairie Heights was fifth with 145.
Garrett was ninth with 249, three better than Eastside. Addison Ebert led the Railroader girls, finishing 37th at 23:23.63. Molly Martin was 42nd at 23:36.01 and Brooklyn Jacobs was 52nd at 24:34.57.
Samantha Liechty was 61st at 25:24.33, Aida Haynes was 62nd at 25:35.24, Bailey Hedges was 79th at 28:09.92 and Ayla Gilbert was 80th at 28:20.27.
Northeast Corner Conference Cross Country Meet
Boys team scores: * West Noble 64, Angola 64, Westview 76, Churubusco 109, Lakeland 121, Prairie Heights 174, Central Noble 183, Garrett 193, Fairfield 228, Eastside 254, Fremont 290, Hamilton 357. * Tie broken by better sixth runner finish.
Top 15 (earned All-NECC)
1. Noah Bontrager (Wv), 15:46.65. 2. Grant Flora (WN) 16:24.68. 3. Sam Yarnelle (A) 16:32.44. 4. Wyatt Neireiter (Ch) 16:39.17. 5. Caden Hostetler (Ll) 16:49.79. 6. Kawliga Glasgo (PH) 16:56.10. 7. Gavin Hinkley (A) 17:02.57. 8. Isaac Silva (WN) 17:07.50. 9. Gavin Weller (GR) 17:09.18. 10. Ezekiel Wachtman (Ll) 17:10.37. 11. Corre Belcher (Ch) 17:12.46. 12. Kaden Klink (A) 17:12.80. 13. Cooper Enyeart (A) 17:15.18. 14. Evan Palmer (Ch) 17:16.48. 15. Lyndon Miller (Wv) 17:17.27.
Honorable mention
16. Adrian Miller (Wv) 17:24.70. 17. Nate Shaw (WN) 17:44.41. 18. Evan Rodriguez (WN) 17:48.31. 19. Nathan Troxel (WN) 17:48.71. 20. Chad Hershberger (Wv) 17:50.82. 21. Malachi Malcolm (CN) 17:54.41. 22. Andrew Strong (ES) 17:59.40. 23. Luke Mast (Ff) 18:07.08. 24. Nick Bontrager (Wv) 18:12.16. 25. Devon Bartlett (WN) 18:12.16.
Girls team scores: West Noble 31, Angola 58, Westview 109, Central Noble 112, Prairie Heights 145, Churubusco 155, Fremont 156, Fairfield 166, Garrett 249, Eastside 252, Lakeland 284.
Top 15 (earned All-NECC)
1. Gracynn Hinkley (A) 19:48.61. 2. Trinity Parson (WN) 20:07.71. 3. Lucy Martin (WN) 20:31.93. 4. Elizabeth Christlieb 20:36.61. 5. Hailie Shrewsburg (Fr) 20:37.19. 6. Hatia Fernandez (PH) 20:39.23. 7. Ruby Clark (WN) 20:46.94. 8. Ava Budak (A) 20:47.34. 9. Katie Kuhn (Ff) 20:51.78. 10. Bailey Manns (Wv) 20:52.70. 11. Jordan Davenport (A) 20:55.99. 12. Alyssa Spohr (CN) 21:09.92. 13. Kiana Mast (Wv) 21:10.29. 14. Antalya Jackson (A) 21:13.29. 15. Ava Bish (WN) 21:30.86.
Honorable mention
16. Makenna Malcolm (CN) 21:39.41. 17. Adalide Hopf (CN) 21:44.99. 18. Rachel Klages (WN) 21:45.52. 19. Ashlynn Myers (PH) 21:52.17. 20. Ella Elias (Ch) 21:56.49. 21. Marilyn Sajdak (Ch) 22:00.19. 22. Gwen Owsley (Wv) 22:04.64. 23. Christian Lewis (PH) 22:08.99. 24. Isabella Budak (A) 22:16.24. 25. Delana Geiger (Ff) 22:20.68.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.