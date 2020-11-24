Don Potter

Nancy Potter

FORT WAYNE — The memorial service for Don and Nancy Potter that was to be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 has been postponed.

Kenneth Flesher

AUBURN — Kenneth J. Flesher, 83, of Auburn, died Nov. 16, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

Kevin Heath

AUBURN — Kevin D. Heath, 61, of Auburn, died Nov. 16, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.

Mildred Jones

AUBURN — Mildred M. Jones, 82, of Auburn, died Nov. 14, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Barbara Ridgway

AUBURN — Barbara E. Ridgway, 92, of Auburn, died Nov. 18, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.

Joyce Springer

AUBURN — Joyce R. Springer, 85, of Auburn, died Nov. 14, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, handled arrangements.

Howard Coulson

BUTLER — Howard D. Coulson, 89, of Butler, died Nov. 18, 2020.

H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.

E. Marilyn Pierce

BUTLER — E. Marilyn Pierce, 98, of Butler, died Nov. 14, 2020.

Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.

Eulalah Hughes

WATERLOO — Eulalah King Hughes, 90, of Waterloo, died Nov. 17, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Ruth Stebing

WATERLOO — Ruth L. Stebing, 97, of Waterloo, died Nov. 16, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.

Jill Smyth

HAMILTON — Jill Marie Smyth, 63, of Hamilton, died Nov. 16, 2020.

Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.

Richard Thomas

ASHLEY — Richard W. Thomas, 69, of Ashley, died Nov. 15, 2020.

Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.

Kathleen Campbell

KENDALLVILLE — Kathleen Marie “Katie” Campbell, 87, of Kendallville, died Nov. 18, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Michael Coburn

KENDALLVILLE — Michael Carlos Coburn, 66, of Kendallville, died Nov. 15, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Jane Leslie

KENDALLVILLE — Jane Ann Leslie, 74, of Kendallville, died Nov. 15, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Yolanda Meza

KENDALLVILLE — Yolanda Meza, 66, of Kendallville, died Nov. 19, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.

Arthur Thiem

KENDALLVILLE — Arthur Erwin Thiem, 88, of Kendallville, died Nov. 18, 2020.

Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

Warner Lindley III

ROME CITY — Warner James “Jimmy” Lindley III, 54, of Rome City, died Nov. 18, 2020.

Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.

