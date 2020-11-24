Don Potter
Nancy Potter
FORT WAYNE — The memorial service for Don and Nancy Potter that was to be held on Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 has been postponed.
Kenneth Flesher
AUBURN — Kenneth J. Flesher, 83, of Auburn, died Nov. 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home is handling arrangements.
Kevin Heath
AUBURN — Kevin D. Heath, 61, of Auburn, died Nov. 16, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Hudson, handled arrangements.
Mildred Jones
AUBURN — Mildred M. Jones, 82, of Auburn, died Nov. 14, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Barbara Ridgway
AUBURN — Barbara E. Ridgway, 92, of Auburn, died Nov. 18, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Auburn, handled arrangements.
Joyce Springer
AUBURN — Joyce R. Springer, 85, of Auburn, died Nov. 14, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, handled arrangements.
Howard Coulson
BUTLER — Howard D. Coulson, 89, of Butler, died Nov. 18, 2020.
H.E. Johnson & Sons Funeral Home, Butler, handled arrangements.
E. Marilyn Pierce
BUTLER — E. Marilyn Pierce, 98, of Butler, died Nov. 14, 2020.
Pinnington Funeral & Cremation Services, Auburn, is handling arrangements.
Eulalah Hughes
WATERLOO — Eulalah King Hughes, 90, of Waterloo, died Nov. 17, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Ruth Stebing
WATERLOO — Ruth L. Stebing, 97, of Waterloo, died Nov. 16, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home, Waterloo, handled arrangements.
Jill Smyth
HAMILTON — Jill Marie Smyth, 63, of Hamilton, died Nov. 16, 2020.
Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, Hamilton, is handling arrangements.
Richard Thomas
ASHLEY — Richard W. Thomas, 69, of Ashley, died Nov. 15, 2020.
Feller & Clark Funeral Home handled arrangements.
Kathleen Campbell
KENDALLVILLE — Kathleen Marie “Katie” Campbell, 87, of Kendallville, died Nov. 18, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Michael Coburn
KENDALLVILLE — Michael Carlos Coburn, 66, of Kendallville, died Nov. 15, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Jane Leslie
KENDALLVILLE — Jane Ann Leslie, 74, of Kendallville, died Nov. 15, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Yolanda Meza
KENDALLVILLE — Yolanda Meza, 66, of Kendallville, died Nov. 19, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, is handling arrangements.
Arthur Thiem
KENDALLVILLE — Arthur Erwin Thiem, 88, of Kendallville, died Nov. 18, 2020.
Hite Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
Warner Lindley III
ROME CITY — Warner James “Jimmy” Lindley III, 54, of Rome City, died Nov. 18, 2020.
Young Family Funeral Home, Kendallville, handled arrangements.
