Today, Sept. 21
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country at West Noble with Angola.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls cross country at Westview.
5 p.m. — Middle school football at Eastside.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer with DeKalb, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Westview.
Wednesday
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer with Prairie Heights, here.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball at Prairie Heights.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with Prairie Heights, here.
Thursday
5 p.m. — Middle school cross country at Lakeland with Central Noble and Oak Farm School.
5 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at West Noble.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball at DeKalb.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with Eastside, here.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at Angola.
Friday
7 p.m. — Varsity football with West Noble, here.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country in New Haven Invitational at Purdue University-Fort Wayne.
10 a.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Lakewood Park.
6:30 p.m. — Reserve boys soccer with Lakewood Park, here.
Monday, Sept. 27
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer with Central Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball at Hamilton.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer at FW Bishop Luers.
6 p.m. — Reserve football at West Noble.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
5 p.m. — Middle school football with West Noble, here.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball at New Haven.
6 p.m. — Varsity volleyball at Hamilton.
Wednesday, Sept. 29
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer at Oak Farm Montessori.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with Fremont, here.
5:30 p.m. — Middle school cross country, NECC meet at West Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity girls soccer at Central Noble.
6 p.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball with Woodlan, here.
Thursday, Sept. 30
5 p.m. — Middle school boys soccer with FW Canterbury, here.
5 p.m. — Sixth-grade volleyball at Lakeland.
5 p.m. — Middle school volleyball with Central Noble, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity boys soccer at Columbia City.
Friday, Oct. 1
7 p.m. — Varsity football with Fairfield, here.
Saturday, Oct. 2
8 a.m. — Varsity and reserve volleyball at New Prairie Invitational.
9 a.m. — Varsity boys and girls cross country, NECC meet at West Noble.
