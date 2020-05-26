GARRETT — Two weeks after making a tentative decision to open the Garrett Community Pool this summer, Mayor Todd Fiandt has announced the city’s popular summer recreation feature would remain closed for the season.
Since the Common Council’s May 5 session, Fiandt reached out to several cities and towns having community pools to hear their plans. He listed more than a dozen sites that chose to close their pools, not just for coronavirus issues, but also for financial concerns.
Using what Fiandt described as due diligence, he made the executive decision to shutter the pool based largely on financial reasons in addition to health concerns.
“I know the pool’s a big asset — and has long ties with your families and kids,” he said, “and I know that kids need things to do.”
The cost to keep the pool in operation would be nearly $50,000, not including utilities. With reduced attendance due to social distancing guidelines and the shortened summer calendar, he said it would be best to regroup and take the savings to buy new equipment for next year.
The pool could be ready no earlier than June 26 at best, after passing two state tests. The state guideline for opening pools under Stage 3 of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s “Back on Track Indiana Plan” is June 24.
Work has continued in the past weeks to prepare the pool for the season, including re-roofing the bathhouse and the installation of an in-ground transformer. Slide guards and concession stand attendants, and lifeguards were lined up, with six to be certified later this month. Plans to paint the pool even before it could be filled have been sidelined due to wet weather.
“It just doesn’t look like a good year to do it financially, so we are going to hold off on the pool for this year,” Fiandt said.
A recommendation by the Garrett Parks Authority May 4 to close the pool this year drew animated discussion at the May 5 meetings of the Board of Works and the Common Council.
Fiandt told the Board of Works the unanimous direction by park authority members followed lengthy discussion and was not a “knee jerk” decision.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, there is no evidence COVID-19 can be spread through pool water itself if proper chemistry and water circulation are adequate.
There are, however, several chances for the spread of the virus between patrons in deck areas, pool enclosures, chairs, diving boards and restrooms that would require additional manpower to disinfect frequently touched surfaces.
Following the closure announcement, Council member Amanda Charles asked if the lifeguards in the process of taking certification classes at the JAM Center would be reimbursed for any training, to which Fiandt said he would personally make sure they would not be charged.
In other business, the Common Council introduced and passed on first reading an ordinance rezoning an 18.92-acre tract on the southwest corner of C.R. 19 and S.R. 8, owned by Walter G. Fuller LLC. The proposed change was approved by the Garrett Plan Commission in March.
At a public hearing in March, it was concluded the change of zoning from Industrial General to Industrial Reserve falls within the master plan of the city. The district designation change offers the landowner more options when it is offered for sale, according to City Attorney Dan Brinkerhoff.
The council also discussed the high usage of recycling bins along East Quincy Street resulting in a mess with trash blown all over the grounds.
While a couple of bins have been added in the past month, it was suggested more be brought in to handle the demand. The city does not pay for the service and is not under contract with the Northeast Indiana Solid Waste Management District whose workers dump them twice a week and clean the area weekly, according to city officials.
The drive-thru facility on North Cowen Street accepts items during regular daytime hours, with any proceeds going to local non-profits. Another option is to add more bins at the former site just north of the drive-thru recycling center that has a concrete surface or move them all back to that location. Residents can also subscribe to a curbside recycling plan through Republic Services.
City-wide spring cleanup has been rescheduled for Saturday, June 27 at Washler Inc. in the Garrett Industrial Park.
Councilman Tom Kleeman praised JDBM LLC for increasing the number of its employees from a goal of 54 to 69 actual employees as stated on its annual CF-1 report.
