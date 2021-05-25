Today, May 25
5:30 p.m. — Varsity golf at FW South Side.
Softball sectional at Angola
5 p.m. — Garrett vs. New Haven
7:15 p.m. — Angola vs. Concordia-Bishop Dwenger winner.
6 p.m. — Girls track regional at Indiana Wesleyan, Marion.
Wednesday, May 26
5 p.m. — Varsity golf with Woodlan, here.
Baseball sectional at Garrett
6 p.m. — Angola vs. FW Bishop Luers
Thursday, May 27
5 p.m. — Varsity golf at Central Noble with East Noble.
Baseball sectional at Garrett
5 p.m. — Garrett vs. FW Concordia, 5 p.m.
7 p.m. — Leo vs. FW Bishop Dwenger
5:30 p.m. — Softball sectional championship at Angola.
6 p.m. — Boys track regional at Indiana Wesleyan, Marion.
Saturday, May 29
Baseball sectional at Garrett
11 a.m. — New Haven vs. Angola-Bishop Luers winner.
1 p.m. — Garrett-Concordia vs. Leo-Dwenger winners.
Monday, May 31
1 p.m. — Baseball sectional championship.
Friday, June 4
9 a.m. — Golf sectional at Noble Hawk Golf Course, Kendallville.
