GARRETT — One driver suffered an injury in a collision just north of Garrett Sunday night, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said.
Hannah N. Maggert, 18, of Garrett was transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment for leg pain.
Police said Maggert was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze southbound in the 4300 block of S.R. 327. She lost control of the car after believing a tire went flat, and it ran off the west side of the road, striking a guardrail with the front passenger-side fender area.
Maggert then overcorrected, crossed the center line of the roadway and struck another guardrail with the entire driver's side of the car. It continued southbound in the northbound lane, where Macy K. Newman, 16, of Garrett, was driving a 2009 Chevrolet Impala. Newman tried to avoid the collision, but her car struck along the entire passenger side.
Police rated both cars as total losses.
The Garrett police and fire departments and DeKalb EMS assisted county police at the scene.
