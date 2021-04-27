Arrested in
DeKalb County
Jason Walden, 33, of the 700 block of East Tipton Street, Huntington, was arrested at 3:11 p.m. April 12 by Auburn Police on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear for a probation violation hearing.
Joshua Miller, 36, of the 900 block of Lane 210, Hamilton Lake, Hamilton, was arrested at 1 a.m. April 13 by Auburn Police on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony; possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony; false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
Breanna Maddox, 33, of the 300 block of South Washington Street, Waterloo, was arrested at 4:41 a.m. April 15 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Krystal Sweares, 33, of the 300 block of West 2nd Street, Peru, was arrested at 5:15 p.m. April 15 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on a charge of false identity statement, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jessica Lennon, 32, of the 2500 block of C.R. 71, Butler, was arrested at 9:27 p.m. April 15 by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Allen Tink, 30, of the 5600 block of East C.R. 100N, Angola, was arrested at 3:43 a.m. April 16 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor.
Michael Eck, 28, of the 100 block of South Ivy Lane, Butler, was arrested at 7:34 p.m. April 17 by Butler Police on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; and possession of methamphetamine as a Level 5 and Level 6 felony.
Brandon Doehrman, 21, of the 6300 block of C.R. 29, Auburn, was arrested at 11:07 p.m. April 17 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jared Trowbridge, 21, of the 400 block of West 7th Street, Auburn, was arrested at 5:09 p.m. April 18 by the Auburn Police Department on a warrant charging him with domestic battery, a Level 6 felony.
James Reed, 48, of the 100 block of High Street, Butler, was arrested at 11 p.m. April 18 by Butler Police on a warrant alleging failure to appear in court on charges of domestic battery, a Level 6 felony, and strangulation, a Level 6 felony.
Desirae Chagoya, 31, of the 9600 block of West Cook Road, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. April 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant alleging failure to appear In court on charges of dealing methamphetamine, as a Level 2 and Level 3 felony; driving while suspended with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of paraphernalia with a prior conviction, a Class A misdemeanor; and operating a vehicle without financial responsibility with a prior conviction, a Class C misdemeanor.
Heather Nordness, 27, of the 12700 block of Witmer Road, Grabill, was arrested at 10:49 a.m. April 19 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department on a DeKalb County warrant charging her with dealing methamphetamine, a Level 3 felony; possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; possession of marijuana, a Class B misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
