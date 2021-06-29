GARRETT — “This was my happy place,” Holly Wright explained of the experience that led to her teaching career.
Wright’s journey to become a teacher has been captured on video to be aired on the local public broadcast station WFWA Channel 39 as part of the Indiana Super Achievers series beginning in October.
A second-grade instructor at J.E. Ober Elementary in Garrett for 31 years, Wright was named Indiana Amazing Teacher for DeKalb County. One teacher from each county is selected for the honor through a nomination process.
The mission is to video shoot life stories of living Hoosiers that have made great strides to succeed in their careers and improve the lives of others. Their stories are a free resource for employers, high school teachers and college professors wanting to teach the little differences that make a big difference in one’s career.
Featured guests are interviewed about their life growing up, challenges they had to overcome, their mistakes, successes, what they’ve learned, advice they want to share, etc. The featured guests in the series are hoping students will discover something from their life stories that will give them the confidence and inspire them to set their sights higher and excel faster.
In her 42-minute video, Wright responds to questions posed by Sam Tipton, a fifth-grade teacher at J.E. Ober. In it, Wright shares her upbringing as an only child in a single-parent home, her passion for reading and ambition to be an educator at an early age.
Wright said some of her peers talked her out of becoming a teacher, so she turned her focus at Purdue University toward nursing, like her mom.
After taking different paths of study that did not excite her, an academic advisor put her in a fifth-grade classroom as an intern.
She credits her mom for letting her be free and independent, along with her huge extended family that created her free spirit.
“It was an awesome gift. Be yourself, weird or not, be happy with who you are,” she advises.
Wright regrets the time she lost searching for her career goal in college.
“Listen to your inner voice and surround yourself with good people,” she added.
The video stories are also preserved at the Genealogy Center with links sent to Indiana colleges, high schools, chambers, etc.
Wright’s story can be found at: genealogycenter.info/LifeStories/amazingteachers/video_hollywright.php
The program was founded by Bruce Buck in Fort Wayne in 2019. Indiana Super Achiever life stories are archived at the Genealogy Center, aired on PBS, and sent to over 1,000 teachers/professors at Indiana colleges and grade schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.