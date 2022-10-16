HUNTERTOWN — The Railroader Regiment made school history Saturday, becoming just Garrett’s second marching band to qualify for the Indiana State School Music Association semi-state contest.
Garrett competed in the Open Class C regional, held at Carroll High School for the first time, one of 10 bands to earn a gold rating with its contest show, “I Know Why the Caged Bird Sings.”
“The students performed well on Saturday, and were well-prepared after their hard work this season,” Railroader Regiment director Josh Hettinger said. “They are really invested in this show and performance, and I felt especially well that they improved drastically from the week before.
“This past week, we basically rewrote the ending of the show in order to create a more cohesive storyline that matches the high level of artistry in the rest of the show,” he said.
“Students learned that in one practice, and we had to be inside due to rain at our next practice. I’m really proud of how they took ownership over that so quickly.”
The crowd received Garrett’s show really well, Hettinger said. “This show’s message is really clear throughout the performance, and I think that we’ve been really excited at the audience’s investment into the performance,” he said.
While final placements are not publicly announced by ISSMA, first place likely went to either Concordia or Fairfield. In addition to gold ratings, each band received awards of distinction in effect, music and visual categories from contest judges.
In addition to gold ratings, Angola and NorthWood each earned distinctions in music and effect. Knox earned a distinction in effect.
With Garrett, bands earning gold ratings and advancing to semi-state were Northwestern, Jimtown, Twin Lakes and John Glenn.
Only Norwell did not advance, receiving the only silver rating of the 11 bands that performed in Class C.
In all, 20 bands — 10 from the north regional and 10 from the south — will compete in the Open Class C semi-state Saturday, Oct. 29 at Decatur Central, hoping to earn one of 10 spots in the ISSMA state finals, to take place Saturday, Nov. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium.
The band has some time to review judges’ comments and make adjustments. “Our goal now is to improve as much as we can so that we can be the best we can be at semi-state,” Hettinger said.
Decatur Central High School is located on S.R. 67, off Interstate 465, south of the Indianapolis International Airport.
When the Railroaders qualified for the semi-state in 2008, they competed in Open Class D for schools with smaller enrollments. They finished 18th of 20 bands at semi-state that year.
The schedule for Oct. 29 is as follows: 1 p.m. New Castle, 1:15 Western, 1:30 Northwestern, 1:45 Edgewood, 2 p.m. John Glenn, 2:15 break, 2:30 Twin Lakes, 2:45 Concordia, 3 p.m. Vincennes Lincoln, 3:15 Garrett, 3:30 Angola, 3:45 break, 4:15 Jimtown, 4:30 Scottsburg, 4:45 Fairfield, 5 p.m. Owen Valley, 5:15 Princeton, 5:30 break, 5:45 NorthWood, 6 p.m. Knox, 6:15, Evansville Bosse, 6:30 Mount Vernon, 6:45 Boonville.
Class C awards and state finals berths will be announced at 7 p.m.
