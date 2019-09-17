Programs for kids of all ages!
It’s Storytime! Tuesdays at 2 p.m. and Wednesdays at 10 a.m. Early childhood skills and literacy for infants to pre-K.
Tween Time Wednesdays from 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. A place to hang out for older kids.
Library Explorers Club begins Tuesday, Sept. 24 at 3:30 p.m. Open to youth grade 1 through 6. The group will explore science and art, magic, technology, engineering and music. Come ready to have fun, learn new things, and maybe a snack or two. The group will meet every Tuesday.
Adult programming
September Take-and-make is a tissue paper glass bottle. Must be age 18 or older.
Tuesday, Sept. 17 — Adult Book Club, 7 p.m., “Walk in the Woods” by Bill Bryson
Wednesday, Sept. 18 — Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 19 — Banned Books Bingo
Friday, Sept. 20 — Mixed yoga, 6:15 p.m.
Banned Books Week – Sept. 23-28
Monday, Sept. 23 — 6 p.m. Restorative yoga, 6:45 p.m. Mixed yoga
Tuesday, Sept 24
WEASELS Club, 1 p.m.
Wednesday, Sept. 25 — Mixed yoga, 6 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 26
Garden Club, 4 p.m.
Envelope crafting program. 6 p.m. Learn to make your own crafty envelopes. All supplies provided. Please preregister.
Friday, Sept. 27 — Movie screening of “Spider-Man: Into the Spider Verse.”
Monday, Sept. 30 — 6 p.m. Restorative yoga, 6:45 p.m. Mixed yoga
