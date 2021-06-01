GARRETT — The end of the school year will not mean the learning ends for students in the Garrett-Keyser-Butler School District.
Administrators shared plans for summer classes and activities at the May 24 school board meeting.
“As you know, the last 14 months have been anything but normal,” J.E. Ober Elementary Assistant Principal Greg Myers said. “A lot of students have suffered socially, emotionally and academically from the pandemic. We have looked for ways at Ober to provide the most opportunity to the students who have suffered the most.”
A Kindergarten Countdown Camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon June 1-25.
The camp provides the opportunity for incoming kindergartners needing an extra boost to be classroom-ready in the fall.
Forty students have been identified as candidates for the camp that will work on teacher expectations, routines and language skills. The program is sponsored by Garrett schools and the United Way of DeKalb County.
Elementary instructor Holly Wright will lead Camp Read-A-Lot for young readers. It will meet at the Garrett Public Library at 4 p.m. every Monday starting June 7 and continuing through Aug. 9. The program will work on maintaining reading skills for second- and third-graders. Children will get a book each Monday of the 10-week camp.
An in-person, traditional summer school will be offered for four weeks.
Students who might benefit from remediation were identified, with 162 parents notified of the program. The Railroader Kid Camp will run from July 12 to Aug. 6. This program is designed to give kids on a jump start for the upcoming school year.
Art teacher Lindsay Brown may be offering a kids’ arts and music camp this summer, Myers said.
Traditional summer school will also be offered to middle school students to help those who need to recover credits due to pandemic issues and virtual learning.
Garrett Middle School Principal Lucas Fielden said 77 students have been identified for the program, where they will work on catching up on academics and life skills and interact with advisors on a one-to-one basis. Classes began today, June 1. Fielden hopes that through the program, no students will be retained in the fall.
Fielden also noted iLearn results have begun to filter in, but are very slow in being released, making it difficult to guide students if they need to re-score.
“It’s been a year like no other,” he said, “but we persevered.”
Summer school for high school students will include the traditional government and economics classes online, monitored by guidance director Ryan Hathaway.
Other classes will be offered for students to make up credits, such as English and Algebra I.
Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith said the lag in some of the student credits is due to the virus and quarantine, resulting in virtual classes.
On a high note, instructor Julie DePew will be offering a summer physical education class where participants have the opportunity to fish, hike and bike. Thirty-five students have signed up so far, Smith said.
Year-end activities have made for a busy spring, including prom, a semi-formal and the school musical, all staged in the closing weeks of the school year.
Superintendent Tonya Weaver summarized the impact of COVID in the district, including the effect it had in each building and number of quarantines. The district followed all recommended guidelines, she added.
A total of 79 positive student coronavirus cases were reported in 180 days from Aug. 12 through May 24 in a student population of more than 1,700. Those numbers break down to 1 percent in the elementary school, and about 7 percent each in the middle and high schools, Weaver said.
By following all guidelines, 1,413 students were quarantined. Some were isolated 3-4 days, while others ranged from 14 days or longer.
“That impacted education and a whole lot of things for our students,” Weaver said.
She credited school nurse director Tori LaMotte for doing an excellent job tracking and monitoring both students and guidelines. Weaver also reported 155 staff quarantines over the same period of time.
Weaver said the school will be mindful of mask mandates in the coming weeks, as the current mandate expired May 31.
The board approved the resignations of Scott Cooper, director of buildings and grounds, effective Sept. 30; Dayna Kranz, sixth-grade special education instructor; Jessica Poiry as G-K-B Head Start assistant; and LeAnn Childress as G-K-B Head Start family education specialist.
New hires include Susan Evertts as high school art instructor; Autumn Ferguson as high school business instructor; and Alisha Baker as G-K-B Head Start assistant teacher. Rachel DePew was hired as assistant high school volleyball coach.
The school board also approved the following: second readings of handbooks for J.E. Ober, Garrett Middle School and Garrett High School; the second readings of athletic handbooks for the middle and high schools; a latchkey agreement; Change Academy agreement; a memo of understanding with Ivy Tech welding; a welding articulation agreement; an overnight camp for the girls basketball team from June 23-25; an overnight training camp for the girls volleyball team from July 13-14; and an FFA overnight trip to the state convention in Indianapolis from June 15-17.
More than $102,000 in grants and donations received approval, including $1,716 from the Community Foundation of DeKalb County for the G-K-B Head Start to buy student supplies; and donations of $86,000 for scholarship investment and $7,480 for the John D. Moats Golf Scholarship from the John D. Moats Estate.
Two grant applications were approved for the band program, one to purchase new uniforms and the other for a formal, private lesson program. Three grant applications for the high school Earth science Arizona trip were approved.
