Today, May 11
5 p.m. — Middle school golf with Eastside at Bridgewater.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with Fremont, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Fremont.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with FW Northrop, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Fremont.
Wednesday
4:30 p.m. — Varsity golf with Angola and Eastside, here.
4:30 p.m. — Middle school golf at Hamilton with Lakeland.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls track, NECC meet at Churubusco.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at East Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with FW Bishop Dwenger, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at Hamilton.
Thursday
4:45 p.m. — Middle school golf at Indian Springs.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Leo, here.
Friday
5 p.m. — Varsity boys track, NECC meet at Angola.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Huntington North.
Saturday
9 a.m. — Middle school track, NECC meet at Westview.
9 a.m. — Reserve softball at Fairfield.
10 a.m. — Varsity baseball, Garrett Invitational with Bluffton, FW Bishop Luers and FW Wayne.
12:30 p.m. — Varsity golf at Angola.
Monday, May 17
5 p.m. — Middle school golf, boys NECC meet at West Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Woodlan, here.
Tuesday, May 18
4:45 p.m. — Varsity golf at Fairfield with West Noble.
5 p.m. — Varsity girls track sectional at Angola.
5 p.m. — Middle school golf, girls NECC meet at West Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Prairie Heights.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Prairie Heights, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at DeKalb.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Lakewood Park, here.
Wednesday, May 19
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball at Heritage.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball with Heritage, here.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball at Prairie Heights.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball with Prairie Heights, here.
Thursday, May 20
4:30 p.m. — Varsity golf with Heritage, here.
5 p.m. — Varsity boys track sectional at East Noble.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve baseball with Lakeland, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity baseball at Lakeland.
5:30 p.m. — Reserve softball with Lakeland, here.
5:30 p.m. — Varsity softball at Lakeland.
