GARRETT — Four former Garrett athletes were added to the school’s prestigious Wall of Fame during ceremonies at Friday’s boys basketball game.
New honorees are Micah Bodey, Heather (House) Graham, Beau Schendel and Courtney (Wisel) Sproat.
They earned a total of 42 athletic letters. At Friday’s ceremony, they were escorted on the basketball floor by senior Trey Richards, junior Peyton Simmons and sophomore Kyana Martinez, all members of the Garrett High School athletic leadership council.
Former varsity softball coach Scott Bishop, girls basketball coach Bob Lapadot and Garrett High School Principal Matt Smith were presenters for the evening.
Micah Bodey
A 2010 Garrett graduate, Bodey earned seven varsity letters — three in cross country and four in softball. She led Railroader softball teams to four consecutive Allen County Athletic Conference and sectional championships and one regional championship.
She started 78 games in four years, winning 61, both softball program records. Bodey went 17-3 as a freshman, 10-3 as a sophomore, 15-5 as a junior and 19-5 as a senior.
She recorded nine career shutouts, combined on four no-hitters and one combined perfect game. She holds school records for complete games (52), strikeouts (589), earned run average (0.97), innings pitched (495) and batters faced (2,010).
At the plate, she had a .332 career batting average. In 2010, she batted .421 with 37 hits and 30 runs batted in. She was selected to play in the Indiana North-South all-star game in 2010.
A Garrett resident, she has two children and works in the clerk’s office at the Noble County Courthouse.
Heather (House) Graham
A 2011 graduate, House accumulated 12 varsity letters — four each in basketball, soccer and track. She was a nine-time ACAC all-conference athlete, with two in basketball, three in soccer and four in track).
After her high school career, she attended Grace College where she was a two-sport athlete in basketball and track, earning three letters in basketball and four in track.
In soccer at Garrett, she scored 40 goals — fourth most in school history — to go with 24 assists, third-best in program history.
She played in 100 high school basketball games at Garrett, and her teams won 85 of them, including three ACAC championships, four sectional championships and two regional championships.
Her 37 points stood as the single-game girls basketball record for 10 years. She concluded her career with 97 three-pointers, 219 free throws, 182 assists and 160 steals.
In track, she was a four-time ACAC meet champion, winning twice in the 100-meter hurdles, once in the 100-meter hurdles and once as part of the 4x400-meter relay. She qualified for regionals three times in three different events.
In 2010, she established the school record in the 100 hurdles at 15.9 seconds. In 2009, she was part of a record-setting time of 4:06.02 in the 4x400 relay. She accumulated 357.25 points in high school.
In college, she was a four-time NCCAA national qualifier in multiple events.
She and her husband Donovan live in Warsaw with their two daughters. She teaches Spanish at Warsaw High School.
Beau Schendel
A 2007 graduate, Schendel earned 12 varsity letters across four sports — one in basketball, three in football and four each in baseball and wrestling. He is the only Garrett athlete to play both varsity basketball and be a varsity wrestler in the same season, accomplishing both in 2006. He earned eight first-team all-conference honors — six in the ACAC and two in the Northeast Corner Conference.
He was a three-time KPC all-area team selection and was picked as the recipient of the 2007 Carson Culler Award as Garrett’s top male athlete.
In football, he held most of Garrett’s passing records for 10 years. He threw for 4,046 yards, with 283 completions and 31 touchdowns, all of which rank second in over 100 years of Railroader football.
As a wrestler, he accumulated 102 career wins and has the fourth-best winning percentage.
In 2004, he was a member of Garrett’s NECC regular season and meet champions. On Feb. 4, 2006, he placed second in the wrestling regional, and on the same night, led the basketball team with 21 points and 11 rebounds against Southern Wells.
In 2007, he was the 171-pound champion in the ACAC meet and also qualified for the state tournament that year.
As a baseball player, Schendel batted .373 with six home runs, helping the Railroaders win the ACAC regular season championship in 2007. As a junior, he compiled a 6-1 record, a 1.82 ERA and batted .417.
Schendel played college baseball for two years at Logan College, where he earned an associate degree and alter attended Indiana University.
A Garrett resident, Schendel and wife Alyssa have three children. He works in sales for New Millennium Building Systems and is an owner at the RBT Group, a real estate investment firm holding properties in Garrett and Fort Wayne.
Courtney (Wisel) Sproat
A 2009 Garrett graduate, she earned 11 varsity letters — three in track and four each in basketball and soccer. She was a six-time All-ACAC athlete, with one in basketball, two in track and three in soccer. She was a three-time KPC All-Area athlete, once in basketball and twice in soccer.
The soccer teams on which she played accumulated a four-year record of 32-21-6. In 2009, Garrett won the ACAC tournament and had an 11-4-2 record. She ranks first in career assists with 39 and third in goals with 45. She had the most assists in a season (13) and ninth-most goals in a season (14).
In her four-year basketball career, Garrett won 84 games, with four ACAC and sectional championships and two regional championships. The 2009 team finished 25-2, which was the most in program history until this year’s team surpassed it.
Considered as perhaps the best on-ball defender, she has the most steals — among boys and girls — with 383. She scored 704 points and had 281 assists. In 2009, she received honorable mention to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association Academic All-State team.
While her track career was cut short a year due to a knee injury, she still has the third-best long jump in school history at 16 feet, 3-1/4 inches. She qualified for regionals three times and Garrett won the ACAC championship in 2007. In 2008, she was a member of the 4x100-meter relay team that set a school record at 51.61 seconds. Individually, she scored 64.25 points that season.
In 2013, she earned a degree in radiology from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne. The following year, she completed a degree in medical imaging technology from Indiana Purdue Indianapolis.
She enrolled at Trine in 2019 and expects to complete the doctor of physical therapy program this year.
She is an MRI technologist at Cameron Hospital in Angola. She and husband Jared live in Auburn.
A reception for the new inductees took place following the game in the school cafeteria.
Wall of Fame nominations are considered by committee members Wayne Bartels (Class of 1956), Kyle Branscum (2004), Ken Cutler (1973), John Hutton (1959), Kraig Kelham (1980), Bob Novy (1969), Kristi Surfus (1992) and Paul Surfus (1974).
Since 1985, 98 Garrett High School athletes have received this honor.
